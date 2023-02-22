SSC CGL Result 2022: Tier I Exam Scorecard to be RELEASED Soon at ssc.nic.in- Know how to Check

SSC CGL Result 2022: Staff Selection Commission will release SSC CGL Result 2022 Scorecard. The scorecard for Tier I examination will be made available. Candidates who took the Tier I test can see their results via ssc.nic.in, the SSC's official website. According to the official announcement, the marks of qualified and unqualified candidates will be posted on the Commission's website on February 22. From February 22 through March 8, 2023, the link to verify their grades will be available by checking in with their Registered ID and Password. The Tier I result was released on February 9, 2023. The Tier I examination was held in computer-based manner from December 1 to December 13, 2022. Candidates have been shortlisted for the Tier-II test based on their performance in the Tier-I examination.

SSC CGL Result 2022: Steps to check here

Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on result section on the official website.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on SSC CGL Tier I Result 2022 link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The commission held this recruiting exam online from December 1 to December 13, 2022. About 37 thousand positions in central government departments would be filled as a result of this. This recruiting form has been filled out by around 31 lakh youth from across the nation. Candidates are shortlisted for Tier 2 based on their scores. Three separate cut-offs have been announced for the positions of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer (List-1), Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) (List-2) and other than AAO and JSO (List-3). Because the exam was held in multiple shifts, the marks have been standardised.