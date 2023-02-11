topStoriesenglish2572017
SSC CGL Tier I Result 2022 RELEASED at ssc.nic.in- Direct Link to Download PDF Here

SSC CGL Tier I Result 2022: Registered candidates can check and download the official PDF at the official website, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 11, 2023, 12:04 AM IST|Source: Bureau

SSC CGL Tier I Result 2022 RELEASED at ssc.nic.in- Direct Link to Download PDF Here

SSC CGL Tier I Result 2022: Staff Selection Commission, SSC on February 9 released the SSC CGL Tier I Result 2022. The results of the candidates who registered and took the Tier I exam have been announced. Candidates should be prepared with their roll number in order to verify and download the same from the official website sc.nic.in. The Tier I test result has been announced for the period between December 1 and December 13, 2022. The exam was given in computer-based mode at several locations. The final answer key and result were developed in response to candidate objections. Candidates should be aware that the final answer keys, as well as the question paper, will be made available on the website on February 22, 2023.

SSC CGL Tier I Result 2022: Here's how to download

  • Registered candidates who took the exam should go to official website – ssc.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on link which reads “Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2022 – Declaration of Result of Tier-I for short-listing candidates to appear in Tier-II Examination”
  • The pdf will open up on screen, go through the same and check the list of selected candidates
  • Download the PDF and take its printout for future reference

SSC Tier 1 Result; direct link here

Only those who pass Tier I will be eligible to take Tier II. The Tier II examination will be held between March 2 and March 7, 2023. The dates have been announced in light of the current situations and government directives issued from time to time in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

