SSC CHSL 2022: Answer Key RELEASED for SSC CHSL, raise objections on Tier 1 key till June 27 on ssc.nic.in; check here for details

SSC CHSL Answer Key 2021-22 has been released online, students can download the answer key from the official website at ssc.nic.in.

 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 11:03 AM IST
  • SSC CHSL Answer Key 2021-22 has been released online
  • The exams were conducted from May 24, 2022 to June 10, 2022
  • Exams were conducted at different centers all over the country

SSC CHSL 2022: Staff Selection Commission, Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Exam, SSC CHSL Answer Key 2021-22 has been released online on June 22, 2022. Candidates can now download the SSC CHSL Tier 1 key and raise objections on the same. Students can visit the official website - ssc.nic.in. for more details Steps. The Commission conducted the Tier-I of Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination, 2021 from May 24, 2022 to June 10, 2022 at different centres all over the country. Candidates must note that the SSC CHSL Tier-I Examination 2022 answer keys and response sheet can be downloaded online through the candidate login using Roll Number (as per Admission Certificate) and Password.

Candidates may also note that along with the CHSL Tier 1 answer key, SSC has also uploaded their response sheets. They can now cross-check their answers with the key issued by the Commission.

SSC CHSL 2022: Here is how you can download the Answer Key

- Candidates must visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission - ssc.nic.in.

- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates' Response Sheet of CHSLE-2021 (Tier-I)' (Direct link given below)

- A new page would open with the PDF file.

- Click on the Link to access response sheets and tentative answer keys.

- Enter your login details, as asked.

- You may now view the SSC CHSL Answer Key and raise objections, if any.

Candidates must note that they have the option of raising objections, if any. The last date to raise objections is June 27, 2022 till 8 pm.

 

