SSC CHSL Recruitment 2022: Around 4,500 vacancies released at ssc.nic.in, check official notification

SSC CHSL Recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (SSC CHSL 2022) official notification. According to the SSC CHSL notification issued on SSC's official website at ssc.nic.in, approximately 4,500 vacancies have been announced. Interested candidates can scroll down to get more information.

SSC CHSL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

SSC CHSL recruitment 2022 vacancy details: The SSC CHSL 2022 recruitment drive is being held for the recruitment to the Group C posts -- Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc.

SSC CHSL Recruitment: Age limit

SSC CHSL Recruitment age limit: As of January 1, 2022, the age limit for the posts is 18-27 years. Candidates born not before 02-01-1995 and not later than 01-01-2004 are eligible to apply. Permissible relaxation in the upper age limit for different categories is there.

SSC CHSL Jobs: Educational qualification

SSC CHSL jobs: Interested candidates must have passed the 12th Standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University.

SSC CHSL Recruitment 2022: Pay scale

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA): Pay Level-2 (Rs.19,900-63,200).

Data Entry Operator (DEO): Pay Level-4 (Rs. 25,500-81,100) and Level-5 (Rs.29,200-92,300).

Data Entry Operator, Grade ‘A’: Pay Level-4 (Rs. 25,500-81,100)

SSC CHSL Recruitment 2022: Application fee

SSC CHSL Recruitment 2022 application fee: Rs 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of the fee.

SSC CHSL Jobs 2022: Last date to apply

SSC CHSL jobs 2022: The last date to apply is January 4 (23:00).

SSC CHSL Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates need to apply online. Candidates need to visit SSC's website -- https://ssc.nic.in -- to apply.

SSC Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2022: Click to check official notification