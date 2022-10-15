SSC CGL Result 2021 for Tier-II exam OUT at ssc.nic.in, direct link to check merit list here

SSC CGL Result 2021: The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CGL Result 2021 for Tier-II. Candidates who appeared for the SSC CGL 2021 exam can now check the SSC CGL Tier-II result on the official website at ssc.nic.in. Candidates can check the SSC Result following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below.

Here's how to download SSC CGL Result 2021

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the result tab

Next click on the SSC CGL Tier 2 Result 2021 list

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and take print out for future reference.

“The candidates, who are not qualified in Tier-II Examination, are not eligible for evaluation of their Tier-III (Descriptive Paper) Examination and they have not been considered for further selection process”, stated the official notification.

The SSC CGL Tier-II examination was conducted from August 8 to August 10 in Computer Based Mode and the Tier-III (Descriptive Paper) Examination was conducted on August 21.