SSC CGL Result 2021 for Tier-II exam OUT at ssc.nic.in, direct link to check merit list here
SSC CGL Tier-II result 2021 is now available;e on the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in, scroll down for direct link to download the merit list
SSC CGL Result 2021: The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CGL Result 2021 for Tier-II. Candidates who appeared for the SSC CGL 2021 exam can now check the SSC CGL Tier-II result on the official website at ssc.nic.in. Candidates can check the SSC Result following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below.
Here's how to download SSC CGL Result 2021
- Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the result tab
- Next click on the SSC CGL Tier 2 Result 2021 list
- A pdf will be displayed on the screen
- Check and take print out for future reference.
SSC CGL Tier-II result 2021 for Junior Statistical Officer post - Direct Link
SSC CGL Tier-II result 2021 for Statistical Investigator Grade-II post -Direct Link
SSC CGL Tier-II result 2021 for all posts other than Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, and Statistical Investigator Grade-II. - Direct Link
“The candidates, who are not qualified in Tier-II Examination, are not eligible for evaluation of their Tier-III (Descriptive Paper) Examination and they have not been considered for further selection process”, stated the official notification.
The SSC CGL Tier-II examination was conducted from August 8 to August 10 in Computer Based Mode and the Tier-III (Descriptive Paper) Examination was conducted on August 21.
