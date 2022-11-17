topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
SSC CPO 2022

SSC CPO 2022 Paper-1 Answer Key RELEASED at ssc.nic.in- Direct link to check here

SSC CPO 2022: Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CPO paper-1 exam answer key, response sheet and the option to submit representation on ssc.nic.in, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 09:33 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

SSC CPO 2022 Paper-1 Answer Key RELEASED at ssc.nic.in- Direct link to check here

SSC CPO 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and central armed police forces (Paper-I) Examination, 2022 answer key released. The SSC CPO answer key and response sheets are available for candidates to review at ssc.nic.in. The commission has made the provisional answer keys and the response sheets of the candidates public. Candidates can access the SSC portal by entering their exam roll number and password. Any concerns about the SSC CPO answer keys can be made online between 6 p.m. on November 16 and November 20, 2022. Candidates must pay a cost of Rs 100 for each question or incorrect answer that is raised. After November 20, no objections will be considered.

On the official website, candidates can submit representation by selecting the "challenge system" option. Candidates can download and print their response sheets and answers until 6 p.m. on November 16, 2022.

SSC CPO 2022: Here’s how to download

  • Visit the regional Staff Selection Commission (SSC) website from where you will be attending the exam.
  • Tap on the SSC Central Police Organization Hall Ticket 2022 Download Link on the home page.
  • Enter the required credentials and submit to get the SSC CPO Hall Ticket 2022
  • Then the SSC CPO 2022 Exam will be displayed on a new page.
  • Aspirants can download SSC CPO Recruitment 2022 Hall Ticket and print it for future reference.

SSC CPO 2022; direct link here

The computer-based test for the sub-inspector position in the Delhi Police and central armed police forces took place between November 9 and November 11, 2022, at various locations across the nation.

Live Tv

SSC CPO 2022ssc cpo answer key 2022ssc cpo cut offcpo cut offssc cpo answer keySSC Answer Keycpo answer keyssc cpo resultssc cpo examcpo 2022 answer keysarkari result ssc cpocpo cut off 2022ssc cpo cut off 2022ssc cpo paperssc admit cardcpo admit cardssc cpo tier 1 cut off

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Controversy erupts in Qatar ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi changes the world order!
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report of 'Ground Water' of Landfill Sites
DNA Video
DNA: When the United Nations organization UNESCO was formed in 1945
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 16, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Will 'PM Modi's policy' end the war?
DNA Video
DNA: Intel made the First Single-Chip Micro-Processor in 1971
DNA Video
DNA: What is the truth of Shraddha and Aftab's relationship?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are big companies laying off employees?
DNA Video
DNA: Increasing population a burden or a boon for the earth?