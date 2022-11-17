SSC CPO 2022 Paper-1 Answer Key RELEASED at ssc.nic.in- Direct link to check here

SSC CPO 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and central armed police forces (Paper-I) Examination, 2022 answer key released. The SSC CPO answer key and response sheets are available for candidates to review at ssc.nic.in. The commission has made the provisional answer keys and the response sheets of the candidates public. Candidates can access the SSC portal by entering their exam roll number and password. Any concerns about the SSC CPO answer keys can be made online between 6 p.m. on November 16 and November 20, 2022. Candidates must pay a cost of Rs 100 for each question or incorrect answer that is raised. After November 20, no objections will be considered.

On the official website, candidates can submit representation by selecting the "challenge system" option. Candidates can download and print their response sheets and answers until 6 p.m. on November 16, 2022.

SSC CPO 2022: Here’s how to download

Visit the regional Staff Selection Commission (SSC) website from where you will be attending the exam.

Tap on the SSC Central Police Organization Hall Ticket 2022 Download Link on the home page.

Enter the required credentials and submit to get the SSC CPO Hall Ticket 2022

Then the SSC CPO 2022 Exam will be displayed on a new page.

Aspirants can download SSC CPO Recruitment 2022 Hall Ticket and print it for future reference.

The computer-based test for the sub-inspector position in the Delhi Police and central armed police forces took place between November 9 and November 11, 2022, at various locations across the nation.