SSC CPO Recruitment 2022: Last date Notification to register for 4300 SI posts at ssc.nic.in- Here’s how to apply
SSC CPO Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can apply online for Sub Inspector posts under Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) by visiting the official website ssc.nic.in, scroll down for more details.
SSC CPO 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the SSC CPO application form 2022 today, August 30. Candidates who meet the minimum requirements can fill out the SSC CPO 2022 application form at ssc.nic.in, the official website. The SSC CPO registration fee must be paid by August 31. Candidates from the reserved groups are excused from paying the SSC CPO 2022 application cost, which is Rs 100 for everyone else.
SSC CPO 2022: Important Dates
- Dates for submission of online applications: August 10 to August 30, 2022
- Last date and time for receipt of online applications: August 30
- Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: August 30
- Last date and time for making online fee payment: August 31, 2022
- Last date for payment through Challan (during Working hours of Bank): August 31
- Date of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges: September 01, 2022
- Schedule of Computer-Based Examination: November 2022
SSC CPO 2022: Vacancy Details
- Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police-Male: 228 posts
- Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police-Female: 112 posts
- Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs BSF: 353 posts
- Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs CISF: 86 posts
- Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs CRPF: 3112 posts
- Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs ITBP: 191 posts
- Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs SSB: 218 posts
SSC CPO Jobs 2022; download the official notification here
SSC CPO Vacancies 2022: Eligibility Criteria
- All positions require a bachelor's degree from an accredited institution of higher learning or an equivalent. Candidates who, as of 30.08.2022, have not yet obtained the educational qualification but will do so must present documentary evidence from the Board or University in favor of their eligibility.
SSC CPO Jobs 2022; direct link here
SSC CPO 2022: Here’s how to apply
- Visit the SSC official website - ssc.nic.in.
- Next, click on the link “One Time Registration”
- Now, fill in all the basic details asked in the SSC CPO registration form 2022.
- Once SSC CPO 2022 registration is completed, the login credentials will be sent to your registered email id and mobile number.
- On the login page, enter login credentials and click on “Apply online”.
- Next, fill the SSC CPO 2022 application form and submit it.
- Download and take a printout of the SSC CPO application form 2022 for future reference.
