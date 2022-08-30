SSC CPO 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the SSC CPO application form 2022 today, August 30. Candidates who meet the minimum requirements can fill out the SSC CPO 2022 application form at ssc.nic.in, the official website. The SSC CPO registration fee must be paid by August 31. Candidates from the reserved groups are excused from paying the SSC CPO 2022 application cost, which is Rs 100 for everyone else.

SSC CPO 2022: Important Dates

Dates for submission of online applications: August 10 to August 30, 2022

Last date and time for receipt of online applications: August 30

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: August 30

Last date and time for making online fee payment: August 31, 2022

Last date for payment through Challan (during Working hours of Bank): August 31

Date of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges: September 01, 2022

Schedule of Computer-Based Examination: November 2022

SSC CPO 2022: Vacancy Details

Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police-Male: 228 posts

Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police-Female: 112 posts

Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs BSF: 353 posts

Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs CISF: 86 posts

Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs CRPF: 3112 posts

Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs ITBP: 191 posts

Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs SSB: 218 posts

SSC CPO Vacancies 2022: Eligibility Criteria

All positions require a bachelor's degree from an accredited institution of higher learning or an equivalent. Candidates who, as of 30.08.2022, have not yet obtained the educational qualification but will do so must present documentary evidence from the Board or University in favor of their eligibility.

SSC CPO 2022: Here’s how to apply

Visit the SSC official website - ssc.nic.in.

Next, click on the link “One Time Registration”

Now, fill in all the basic details asked in the SSC CPO registration form 2022.

Once SSC CPO 2022 registration is completed, the login credentials will be sent to your registered email id and mobile number.

On the login page, enter login credentials and click on “Apply online”.

Next, fill the SSC CPO 2022 application form and submit it.

Download and take a printout of the SSC CPO application form 2022 for future reference.







