SSC Declared Additional Result Of The Selection Post Phase 10 Recruitment Examination, 680 Candidates Shortlisted

New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission has announced the additional result of the selection post phase 10 recruitment exam. Candidates have been selected for Matric, Higher Secondary, Graduate and Upper Level posts. Candidates who had appeared for the SSC Phase 10 examination can check their results by visiting the official website ssc.gov.in of SSC.

680 Candidates Were Shortlisted

SSC declared the final result for the Selection Post Phase 10 exam on 18 November 2022. Now SSC has shortlisted 680 candidates for the next round of scrutiny under various categories.

An official notice has also been issued by SSC. "Due to rejection of candidates during document verification conducted at Regional Offices to fill up vacant posts, it was found that adequate number of eligible candidates were not available for various categories of posts. Therefore, in pursuance of the above provision of the notice, the Commission is providing additional candidates for various post-categories based on merit and availability in the Computer Based Test of Phase 10 Selection Post."

What is the minimum cut-off?

Minimum cut-off for SSC Selection Post 10 recruitment-

Unreserved category candidates - 35% (70 marks)

Economically weaker section category - 30% (60 marks)

OBC category candidates - 30% (60 marks)

All other category candidates - 25% (50 marks)

Shortlisted extra candidates will have to submit self-attested Xerox of all necessary documents related to educational qualification, experience, category, age, (if age relaxation is applicable) etc.

These documents should be sent along with the printout of the online application form to the concerned Regional Office where the post category belongs. The application form should be made only through speed post within 10 days before 5th May 2024.