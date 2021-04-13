हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Staff Selection Commission

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result of the SSC Selection Post Phase 8 exam held in the last month of 2020. 

SSC declares Selection Post Phase 8 2020 results, here’s direct link to download your result

New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result of the SSC Selection Post Phase 8 exam held in the last month of 2020. 

The candidates who appeared for the SSC Selection Post Phase 8 computer-based exam can check their result on Staff Selection Commission’s official website – ssc.nic.in. 

As per the SSC data, a total of 19,589 individuals have been shortlisted. The shortlisted candidates are divided into three categories – matriculation, intermediate and graduation. 

Further, the authorities added the final answer key has been used to evaluate the candidates’ performances. 

In the next step, the selected individuals will need to submit copies of the documents mentioned below: 

  1. Educational qualification
  2. Experience
  3. Age proof
  4. Application form

The candidates will have to submit these documents along with a hard copy of the application form by speed post latest by April 30.

Here’s how to check your SSC Selection Post Phase 8 Result 2020: 

  1. Visit the SSC official website – ssc.nic.in
  2. Click on ‘Latest News’
  3. Click on ‘Phase-VIII/2020 Selection Post Examination (Matriculation Level posts) or (Higher Secondary (10+2) Level posts) or (Graduation & above Level posts)’
  4. Check your name on the PDF file
  5. Download pdf file or take a print out for future reference

Here are the direct links to the SSC results:

Direct link to check result for Matriculation level posts

Direct link to check result for Higher Secondary level posts

Direct link to check result for Graduate level posts

 

