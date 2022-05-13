SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission is set to release the notification for recruitment to the post of Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police on May 17. The recruitment process will be completely online and will commence on the same day. The last date of application is 16 June 2022. Interested Male candidates who match the eligibility conditions can apply on SSC's official website i.e. www.ssc.nic.in.

For the recruitment, an exam will be conducted. All the eligible candidates will have to appear for the exam to get the job.

SSC will conduct Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Examination-2022 for all the eligible applicants in the month of September 2022.

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Age limit and educational qualification

12th passed candidates whose age is not more than 25 years can appear for the Delhi Police Head Constable Exam 2022.

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Salary

The salary for the selected Delhi Police Head Constables will be between Rs. 25,500 to Rs. 81,100.

Other details like the number of vacancies, how to apply, application fees etc, shall also be released in the notification itself. The candidates are advised to wait for the detailed notification for details regarding SSC HC Recruitment 2022 and keep a tab on the official website.