SSC GD Constable Notification 2025 Released For 39,481 General Duty Constable Posts

For the year 2025, Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has come up with 39481 GD Constable vacancies to be filled through Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination-2025. The vacancies are released for various paramedical forces including BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, AR, SSF, and NCB. From the total SSC GD Vacancy, 35,612 vacant posts are announced for male candidates and 3,869 vacant posts are for female candidates.

As per the examination calendar, the application process has been started from 6th September 2024 onwards and the last date to apply for SSC GD 2025 is 5th October 2024 at www.ssc.gov.in. Candidates have to pay Rs. 100/- application fee through online mode and women/SC/ST/PwD/ESM candidates are exempted from the fee.

SSC GD Vacancy 2025 For Male Candidates

Border Security Force (BSF)- 13306

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)- 6430

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)- 11299

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)- 819

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)- 2564

Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR)- 1148

Secretariat Security Force (SSF)- 35

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)- 11

SSC GD Vacancy 2025 For Female Candidates

Border Security Force (BSF)- 2348

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)- 715

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)- 242

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)- 453

Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR)- 100

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)- 11

SSC GD Recruitment 2025 Eligibility

Education Qualification (as on 01/01/2025)- Candidates holding a 10th pass (matriculation) certificate or equivalent degree from a recognized board or institution.

Age Limit (as on 01/01/2025)- Candidates within the age group of 18 to 23 years are eligible for SSC GD Exam. Candidates should not have been born earlier than 2nd January 2002 and not later than 01st January 2007.

SSC GD Recruitment 2025 Selection Process

The selection of the candidates for General Duty Constable in the paramedical forces will be done through a computer-based examination followed by a physical test (Physical Efficiency Test and Physical Standard Test). Candidates after qualifying in PET and PST will then have to appear for document verification and medical examination after which the final list of selected candidates will be released at www.ssc.gov.in.

SSC GD Recruitment 2025 Exam Pattern

SSC has also released the SSC GD Syllabus and exam pattern along with the notification pdf. The SSC GD Exam will consist of 100 Multiple-choice questions from General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Knowledge & General Awareness, Elementary Mathematics and English/ Hindi. The questions in the SSC GD CBE will be of Matriculation level.

Each section will consist of 20 questions for 2 marks for each correct answer. For a wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks.

The Computer-Based Examination (CBE) will be conducted in English, Hindi and 13 regional languages i.e. Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

The minimum qualifying marks for the General category is 30%, OBC/EWS is 25% and for all other categories is 20%.

SSC GD Constable Salary Structure

The salary for a GD Constable in BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, AR, and SSF forces is Pay Rs. 21,700- Rs. 69,100 as per pay level 3 and for Sepoy in NCB, the salary is Rs. 18,000 to Rs. 56,900 as per pay level 1.

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Lt’s sponsored feature, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of the article.)