SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply for over 24000 posts at ssc.nic.in, direct link here

SSC GD Constable recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited applications to the posts of constable (GD) in Central Para Military Forces (CAPFs), SSF and Assam Rifles and Sepoy (Sepoy) in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at ssc.nic.in. Candidates can apply for the posts or through the direct link given below

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: Important dates

Commencement of application process: October 27, 2022

Last date to apply for SSC GD constable: November 30

SSC GD Constable exam date: January, 2023

SSC GD recruitment 2022 vacancy details

The commission is conducting a recruitment drive to fill 24369 vacancies.

BSF: 10497 posts

CISF: 100 posts

CRPF: 8911 posts

SSB: 1284 posts

ITBP: 1613 posts

AR: 1697 posts

SSF:103 posts

SSC GD Constable 2022 Educational Qualification

The candidates should have passed Matriculation or the 10th Class Exam from a recognized Board/ University.

SSC GD Constable 2022 Age Limit

Candidates applying for constable posts must be 18-23 years of age as of 01-01-2023. SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022 Official Notification

SSC GD recruitment 2022 application fee

The SSC GD Constable recruitment application fee is ₹100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.