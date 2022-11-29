SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for more than 45000 posts TOMORROW at ssc.nic.in- Check eligibility and other details here

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: The staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued revised vacancy details for Constable (General Duty) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination 2022. The application period at the official website, ssc.nic.in, is presently open and will end on November 30. The SSC GD Constable examination for 2022 will take place between January 10 and February 14, 2023. The Commission has notified 45,284 posts in total, according to the most recent update on open positions. The Assam Rifles (AR), the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), the Secretariat Security Force (SSF), the Rifleman (General Duty) in the Border Security Force (BSF), and the Sepoy in the NCB have all received an increase in the number of positions available for recruitment in 2022, according to a recent announcement from the Staff.

SSC GD Jobs 2022: Vacancy Details

SSC Constable GD 2022 originally called for 24,369 jobs, but the commission recently declared that there will actually be 45,284 vacancies available. This is a rise of more than 20,000 posts.

SSC GD Vacancies 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Ages 18 to 23 as of January 1, 2023. permissible age-related relaxations for certain restricted categories.

The candidates must have passed Matriculation or Class 10 Examination from a recognized Board/ University.

SSC GD Jobs 2022: Selection Process

The Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination, and Document Verification are all parts of the SSC GD Constable recruitment procedure.

SSC GD Jobs 2022: Application Fees

The applicants must submit a 100 rupee application fee. Candidates who are women or members of the SC, ST, or who are veterans are not required to pay an application fee.

SSC GD Vacancies 2022: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the registration link

Register and log in to the profile, select post

Proceed with application form, upload documents and pay application fee

Submit form and take a print for future reference.

SSC GD exam will be conducted in CBT mode for 160 marks containing 80 questions. There would be 4 sections to attempt. The exam limit is 60 minutes. There will be a 0.50 negative marking for each wrong answer.