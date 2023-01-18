SSC JE paper 1 result 2022 DECLARED at ssc.nic.in- Direct link here

SSC JE paper 1 result 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the Junior Engineer (JE) paper 1 result 2022 today. Candidates who took the exam can view the SSC JE paper 1 result and cut-off on the official website - ssc.nic.in. SSC JE paper-2 qualified 15,605 students for civil engineering and 4,533 candidates for electrical and mechanical engineering. “As Paper-I (Computer Based Examination) of the said Examination was conducted in multiple shifts, marks scored by candidates have been normalized as per the formula published by the Commission on its website on 07.02.2019.

As per the provisions under Para 14.7 of the Notice of the Examination, normalised marks of the candidates have been used for processing the result to qualify the candidates for the next stage of Examination (i.e. Paper-II),” said SSC in an official notification.

SSC JE Result 2022: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link “Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2022 (Paper-I) – Declaration of result of Paper-I for shortlisting of candidates for appearing in Paper-II (Descriptive Paper)”

A PDF will be displayed on the screen

Check result and download the PDF for future reference

Due to separate judicial cases, the SSC withheld the results of 22 candidates. It further stated that the final answer keys for SSC JE exam 1 will be published on the official website from February 7 to February 21. The SSC JE Paper 2 exam is tentatively scheduled for February 26.