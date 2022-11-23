SSC JE Paper I Answer key 2022 RELEASED at ssc.nic.in- Direct link here

SSC JE Answer Key 2022: Staff Selection Commission released SSC JE Paper I Answer Key 2022 on November 22, 2022. The answer key for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract) Examination (Paper-I) - 2022 can be viewed on the SSC's official website at ssc.nic.in. The exam was held on November 15, 2022, at various locations throughout the country. From November 22 through November 26, 2022, candidates may submit complaints to the answer key on the SSC website. The candidates will need to pay 100 for each question. Under no circumstances will representations received after 6 PM on November 26, 2022, be considered.

SSC JE Paper I Answer key 2022: Here’s how to download

Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on SSC JE Paper I Answer key 2022 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will get the answer key link.

Download the answer key and check it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates have until 6 p.m. on November 26, 2022, to voice any objections they may have starting today, November 22, 2022. Candidates should be aware that any objections submitted after 6 o'clock will not be considered.