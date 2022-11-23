topStoriesenglish
SSC JE Paper I Answer key 2022 RELEASED at ssc.nic.in- Direct link here

SSC JE Answer Key 2022: Applicants can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till November 26 upto 6.00 PM, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 10:50 AM IST|Source: Bureau

SSC JE Answer Key 2022: Staff Selection Commission released SSC JE Paper I Answer Key 2022 on November 22, 2022. The answer key for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract) Examination (Paper-I) - 2022 can be viewed on the SSC's official website at ssc.nic.in. The exam was held on November 15, 2022, at various locations throughout the country. From November 22 through November 26, 2022, candidates may submit complaints to the answer key on the SSC website. The candidates will need to pay 100 for each question. Under no circumstances will representations received after 6 PM on November 26, 2022, be considered.

SSC JE Paper I Answer key 2022: Here’s how to download

  • Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
  • Click on SSC JE Paper I Answer key 2022 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will get the answer key link.
  • Download the answer key and check it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SSC JE 2022; direct link here

Candidates have until 6 p.m. on November 26, 2022, to voice any objections they may have starting today, November 22, 2022. Candidates should be aware that any objections submitted after 6 o'clock will not be considered.

