SSC Paper Leak: Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar Released From Karimnagar Jail On Bail

New Delhi: Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay was released from Karimnagar jail after he was granted bail in the SSC paper leak case today. Sanjay was detained by police late Wednesday night from his Karimnagar residence. Also, he was granted bail by a magistrate court in the paper leak case on Thursday.

#WATCH | Telangana BJP president & MP Bandi Sanjay released from Karimnagar district jail after he was granted bail in the SSC paper leak case pic.twitter.com/gudma2zwVc — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2023

Bandi Sanjay and 3 others were sent to judicial custody

"The court accepted our request and bail was granted to Bandi Sanjay on sureties worth Rs 20,000. On production of the release order, he will be released from the Karimnagar jail, " Bandi Sanjay`s lawyer Shyam Sunder Reddy informed on Thursday. He further added, "However, the court set a condition that he can`t leave India without permission.

"Bandi Sanjay and 3 others have been sent to judicial custody till April 19 and will be shifted to Karimnagar jail," advocate Karuna Sagar, another lawyer of the BJP state chief, had said."We will file contempt proceedings against the investigating officer for violating the SC guidelines. We are planning to challenge the order in High Court tomorrow," the lawyer had added.

Bandi Sanjay detained in Telangana SSC Paper Leak

Bandi Sanjay Kumar was detained after midnight on Wednesday from his residence in Karimnagar ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s visit to the state. Reportedly, a team of police reached the MP`s residence in Karimnagar and took him into custody. This created a tense atmosphere as Bandi Sanjay`s supporters and party workers tried to stop the police.

Earlier the police registered a case against BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar under sections 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 4(A), 6 T.S. Public Examinations (Prevention of Malpractices and 66-D ITA-2000-2008 at the Kamlapur police station of Warangal district.

An official from Bandi Sanjay Kumar`s office also alleged that the detention has been done to cover up the recent failures of the Telangana government regarding school and job examinations.