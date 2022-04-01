हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
SSC

SSC Phase 9 answer key 2022 released at ssc.nic.in, here’s DIRECT LINK to check

SSC has uploaded the answer key of SSC Selection Post 9 Exam 2022 on ssc.nic.in.

SSC Phase 9 answer key 2022 released at ssc.nic.in, here’s DIRECT LINK to check
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the candidate’s Response Sheets along with the tentative Answer Keys of the Selection Post (Phase-9) Examination, 2021. 

The concerned candidates, who appeared in the examination, can check and download the answer key and response sheet from the official website ssc.nic.in.

To check the answer key and response sheet, the candidates will have to log in to the link provided below by using their Registration Login ID and Password.

It may be noted that the SSC conducted the Phase-9 Exam 2021 from February 2 to 10 and March 14-16 (in UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand) in a computer-based test mode.

The commission is looking to fill up a total of 3261 vacancies available for the posts of Junior Seed Analyst, Chargeman, Accountant, Head Clerk, MTS, Sub-Editor, Driver, Librarian, Scientific Assistant, Conservation Assistant Technical, and others through Phase 9 recruitment drive. 

SSC Phase 9 answer key 2022: Step to check 

Step 1. Visit the official website ssc.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the link- answer key for Phase IX/2021/Selection Posts

Step 3. Click on the answer key link given below in the PDF

Step 4. Login using with your roll number and password

Step 5. SSC Phase 9 answer key will appear on screen

Step 6. Download and save a copy of the same 

Step 7. Calculate your probable score

Here’s direct link to SSC Selection Post Phase 9 answer key 2022

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
SSCStaff Selection CommissionSSC Answer Key
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi to address fifth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' today at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi

Must Watch

PT6M22S

DNA: Only 'India' will stop Russia-Ukraine war?