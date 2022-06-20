NewsIndia
SSC RECRUITMENT 2022

SSC Recruitment 2022: Staff Selection Commission announces filling up of 42,000 vacancies, recruitment letter soon for 15000 posts

SSC Recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced that the recruitment of 42,000 posts will be completed by 2022. In addition to this, appointment letters for 15,247 posts will also be issued in the next few months.

Written by - Pritam Saha|Edited by: Pritam Saha|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2022, 02:01 PM IST
  • The announcement was made on the Twitter handle of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Sunday.
  • Apart from this, SSC has also planned that 67 thousand 768 vacancies will be filled.
  • The appointment letter will be issued through various central government departments.

Trending Photos

SSC Recruitment 2022: Staff Selection Commission announces filling up of 42,000 vacancies, recruitment letter soon for 15000 posts

Protests continue over the 'Agneepath' project of the army. In the meantime, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced that the recruitment of 42,000 posts will be completed by 2022. In addition to this, appointment letters for 15,247 posts will also be issued in the next few months. 

Staff Selection Committee announces filling up of 42,000 vacancies

The announcement was made on the Twitter handle of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Sunday. It said, "The recruitment of 42,000 posts will be completed before December 2022. Apart from this, SSC has also planned that 67 thousand 768 vacancies will be filled through the upcoming examination as soon as possible."

Recruitment letters for 15,247 posts will be issued soon, the Staff Selection Committee said. In the next few months, the appointment letter will be issued through various central government departments. Detailed information on this has not been released so far. However, the announcement is expected to give some relief to job seekers from the way the fire of protests around the army's short-term recruitment project 'Agneepath' has spread across the country. 

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the appointment of 10 lakh government posts in the next one and a half years. After that, the 'Agneepath' project was announced. This time, the Staff Selection Commission also announced the recruitment

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What other options did the government have on 'Agneepath'?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath Protest -- 'Veto Power' of 140 Crore Indians against reforms
DNA Video
DNA: What will happen next on Agneepath scheme?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath -- Government didn't learn anything from farmers protest?
DNA Video
DNA: Is your brain becoming a slave to mobile?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Trollers will face jail time in Japan, when India will bring such a law?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will Agneepath scheme benefit or harm?
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much ruckus over 'Agneepath' scheme?
DNA Video
DNA: BTS Disbanding -- All 7 members will now perform solo?