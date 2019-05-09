SSC recruitment: SC allows Staff Selection Committee to declare results in Central government jobs

NEW DELHI: In a major relief to lakhs of students across the country, the Supreme Court Thursday said allowed the Staff Selection Committee (SSC) to declare the results of Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2017 held for the selection of staff for government departments and ministries.

The Supreme Court further appointed a seven-member committee to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the CGL entrance exams. The committee will be headed by retired SC judge GS Singhvi and comprise of former Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani and scientist Vijay Bhatkar who developed India's first supercomputer.

The top court had stayed the declaration of results for the 2017 examination following reports of paper leak. A bench of Justices SA Bobde and L Nageswara Rao had said that prima facie it appeared from the first look that the entire test was “tainted”.

"Prima facie it appears that the entire SSC system is tainted and entire examinations (2017) are tainted. It can't be believed that the custodian of the examination paper is himself leaking the paper," the bench had said.

Lakhs of students who appeared in the SSC examination and have been waiting for the declaration of their results. Qualifying candidates will enter government services in C and D Category of jobs. Massive protests broke out in the country after reports of paper leak emerged

SSC Combined Graduate Level exam has a four-tier system, in which tier I and tier II are computer-based, while in tier III and IV, job applicants take up a descriptive paper and a computer proficiency test or skill test.