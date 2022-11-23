SSC Result 2022: GD Constable Marks RELEASED at ssc.nic.in- Direct link to check here

SSC Result 2022: The Staff Selection Commission or SSC has released the SSC GD Constable Marks today, November 23, 2022, on the official website of the commission, ssc.nic.in. The final results for the 2021 Constable GD in CAPFs, NIA, and SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examinations may be downloaded from the official website, ssc.nic.in. The SSC announced in a related note that the website has been updated with the SSC GD Constable Final Result. All candidates who took the exam can view their results by going to the Candidate Dashboard and clicking on the Result/ Marks link, then entering their Registration Number and Password to download. It is encouraged to download it as soon as possible because this facility will only be available from November 23, 2022, to December 7, 2022.

SSC GD Constable Marks: Here's how to download

Visit the official website – ssc.nic.in

Then click on the link that reads “Uploading of Final Marks of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA & SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021”

Enter your candidate number and password and download the marks

According to the official notice, “The Final Result of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA & SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021 was declared on 07.11.2022. Now, the commission has decided to upload the Final Marks of candidates who were declared qualified for appearing in the Detailed Medical Examination (DME)/ Review Medical Examination (RME).”