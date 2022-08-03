Partha Chatterjee's name as nominee in Arpita Mukherjee's life insurance! This is what the investigators claimed in the special court on Wednesday. After 10 days of ED custody, Partha and Arpita were again produced in the court on Wednesday. During the hearing, the ED claimed that Arpita's 31 life insurance policies had Partha's name as a nominee. This information has been highlighted to show how much 'Intimate Relationship' there is between the two couple.

Ever since former state minister Partha and model-actress Arpita were arrested in connection with a SSC scam in the education sector, the ED has been claiming a 'Close Intimate' relationship between the two. The investigators claimed that the joint property has already been traced in their names. ED argues, this cannot happen unless there is 'Intimate' relationship between the two. ED's new claim on Arpita's life insurance amid SSC scam creates new speculations about them.

ED recovered around 50 crore rupees from Arpita's two flats. According to ED sources, both Partha and Arpita claim that the money is not theirs. If so, the investigators are confused about whose money it is. During investigation, they searched several houses and offices of organizations in the name of Partha and Arpita and recovered several documents.