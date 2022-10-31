SSC Scam Case: 'SHUT UP!' Partha Chatterjee loses TEMPER outside court after hearing THIS

Partha Chatterjee looses his cool. The former education minister of Mamata Banerjee's cabinet accused of corruption, Partha, was questioned in front of the Alipore court on Monday- Are all the allegations against you true? In response, Partha raised his finger to the journalists and said, "Shut Up and Keep quiet!"

Partha was produced in the Alipore court on Monday in the SSC corruption case. On the way to the court, Partha faced the reporters. There he was questioned by the journalists, "are all the allegations against you true?" The former education minister apparently lost his temper after hearing that. He faced reporters at the entrance of the court. Partha was silent for a while as the reporters threw questions at him one by one. Then he broke the silence and threatened the journalists.

Partha was appearing in virtual until now. After a long time, he came to Alipur court to appear in person on Monday. Every time he faced reporters before, Partha Chattopadhyay said, 'I am the victim of a conspiracy' when asked by reporters after recovering a huge amount of money from Arpita Mukherjee's flat. Or he gestured to the journalists with his hand on his chest to indicate physical illness, his body was not healthy. Partha remained silent with gestures, sometimes with stern answers.

The exchange between Partha and reporters outside the court, however, has been going on since the first day of the arrest. The former minister was also seen holding his finger on his mouth and indicating to the group, 'I will not say a single word'. He was also heard to cry for the last time saying, 'I am going to die'. But for the past few days, he has not been taken out of the jail to appear in court or for medical examination. After a long time, Partha faced the reporters again on Monday.

Incidentally, on July 22, the ED team raided former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee's Naktala house in the SSC corruption case. The interrogation lasted for about 27 hours. He was arrested on Saturday, July 23. Around Rs 50 crore in cash, crores of gold and foreign currency were recovered from the flats of his 'Intimate Friend' Arpita Mukherjee in Tollugunge and Belgharia. Partha and Arpita are currently in jail custody.

On this day, former education minister Partha Chatterjee, former president of Madhya Shiksha Parshad Kalyanmoy Ganguly, former SSC advisory committee member Shantiprasad Sinha and former SSC chairman Subiresh Bhattacharya were taken to the Alipore Judge Court. Partha's lawyer applied for bail. After that, the CBI lawyer claimed that the investigation agency had enough evidence about the recruitment corruption. In the CBI case, the court again ordered Partha to be jailed. He will remain in jail till November 14.