Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate, which is probing the money trail of the teacher recruitment scam case in West Bengal, is grilling TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya at its office here, a source in the central agency said. The central agency personnel are waiting to carry out search operations at a flat owned by senior minister Partha Chatterjee's associate Arpita Mukherjee at Belgharia in the city, he said. The keys to her flat are not available and the ED personnel are trying to locate a locksmith. Central police personnel are waiting in the ground floor lobby of the building. Search is on in another flat owned by Mukherjee at Kasba."

The minister and his associate were arrested by the ED after more than Rs 20 crore in cash, besides jewellery and foreign exchange were found from the latter's apartment in south west Kolkata.

Bhattacharya, who is a lawmaker from Palashipara in Nadia district and the former president of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education, reached the ED office at the CGO complex at Salt Lake before the time he was asked to for questioning about his alleged involvement in the teacher recruitment scam.

He was asked to report at 12 noon but he reached the ED office at 10 am and his interrogation began at 11 am, sources said. Details of it were not divulged. His residential premises were searched by ED officials on July 22 after which he was asked to depose.

Chatterjee and Mukherjee were taken to the ESI hospital at Joka in the city amidst tight security for a health check-up. They were later brought back to the ED office for questioning. The agency had recovered more than Rs 20 crore in cash, besides jewellery and foreign exchange from an apartment belonging to Mukherjee on Saturday. The minister and his associate are in ED custody till August 3.