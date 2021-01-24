हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Sasikala

Stable and comfortable, says hospital on expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala's health

"Conscious, alert and well oriented. Stable and comfortable, taking oral food normally and walking with support," the health bulletin said. Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala, who is serving a jail term in a corruption case, has been hospitalised for COVID-19.

Stable and comfortable, says hospital on expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala&#039;s health
File Photo

Bengaluru: Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala, who is serving a jail term in a corruption case and has been hospitalised for COVID-19 is stable, according to the hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

The symptoms have reduced and she is now stable, authorities at Victoria Hospital where Sasikala is being treated said on Sunday.

Her sister-in-law J Ilavarasi, who is also serving a prison term in the corruption case, has tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to Victoria Hospital.

In a bulletin issued by Dr C R Jayanthi, the Dean and Director of the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, which manages Victoria Hospital, said the 66-year old Sasikala's symptoms have reduced and her condition is stable.

"Conscious, alert and well oriented. Stable and comfortable, taking oral food normally and walking with support," the bulletin said.

Sasikala is being continuously monitored in the ICU of the hospital, Jayanthi said.

Ilavarasi, on the other hand, is asymptomatic and stable and is without oxygen support, hospital sources said.

Sasikala, the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's close aide, who is serving her jail term at the Parappana Agrahara Prison here, had complained of fever and breathlessness on Wednesday last, a week before her release.

She was shifted from the prison and admitted to the Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College and Research Institute, also known as Bowring Hospital.

Sasikala was sentenced to four years imprisonment in February 2017 in the Rs 66 crore disproportionate assets case.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
SasikalaCoronavirusCOVID-19VK Sasikala
Next
Story

Republic Day 2021: These stations of Delhi Metro to remain closed on Jan 26, check list
  • 1,06,54,533Confirmed
  • 1,53,339Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT55S

Lalu Prasad Yadav was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi due to ill health