Stage Set For First Phase Of Polling In Jharkhand, Bypolls In Wayanad And 33 Assembly Seats

The stage is set for first phase of assembly polls in Jharkhand, Wayanad parliamentary seat in Kerala and bypolls in 33 assembly seats across 11 states.

Leaders of different political parties held extensive campaign in Jharkhand with the BJP-led NDA seeking to oust the JMM-led coalition. Seats facing bypolls are also witnessing keen contests.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is making electoral debut from Wayanad, a seat which was won by her brother Rahul Gandhi who decided to retain the family stronghold of Raebareli after he won both the seats in the Lok Sabha polls held earlier this year. Rahul Gandhi, who is Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, also canvassed in Wayanad.

Priyanka Gandhi is contesting against Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate Satyan Mokeri and BJP's Navya Haridas in the by-polls. Chelakkara Assembly seat in Thrissur district is also going to the polls on November 13.

Jharkhand will also go to the polls in two phases on November 13 and 20. Forty-three seats will go to the polls in the first phase.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for polling which will begin at 7 am and continue until 5 pm. It will end at 4 pm at 950 sensitive booths spread over 31 constituencies.

Returning Officer for Ranchi Assembly constituency Utkarsh Kumar said that the mock poll will begin at 5.30 am.

"Polling parties for all 374 polling booths have gathered here to collect polling material. Later, they will leave for their respective booths in GPS-tracked vehicles. The mock poll will begin at 5.30 am and polling will start after this. All basic facilities including drinking water, toilets, and web-casting facilities are available at all polling stations. All preparations are in place for polling. Security and CAPF deployed at polling stations. All rules and regulations laid down by the Election Commission are being followed," he said.

The key candidates in the first phase include former Chief Minister and BJP candidate Champai Soren, who is in the fray from Seraikella.

In Jamshedpur East, Congress leader Ajoy Kumar is pitted against Purnima Das Sahu, daughter-in-law of former Jharkhand Chief Minister and Odisha Governor Raghubar Das.

In Jamshedpur West, Congress leader Banna Gupta is taking on JD(U) leader Saryu Roy, who had defeated Raghubar Das.

In Jaganathpur, BJP's Geeta Koda, wife of former Chief Minister Madhu Koda is pitted against Congress leader Sona Ram Sinku. JMM has fielded sitting Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji from Ranchi.

Polling in the remaining 38 constituencies of Jharkhand will be held on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23. In the previous assembly election, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha won 30 seats, the BJP won 25 and Congress won 16 seats.

Over 200 companies of security forces are deployed in strategic locations to maintain order and safeguard the electoral process. A total of 683 contenders, including 73 women, competed for seats in the first phase.

The 33 bypolls seats include seven in Rajasthan, six in West Bengal and five in Assam. The six assembly seats in West Bengal are Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, Taldangra, Sitai and Madarihat.

In Assam, polling will be held in Samaguri, Behali, Bongaigaon, Sidli and Dholai seats.

Voting will be held for assembly polls in Maharashtra on November 20 and the remaining bypoll seats.