New Delhi: Sending a strong warning to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin said that he will be ‘isolated’ if he keeps running the government as per political ‘likes and dislikes.’ Stalin launched a scathing attack over the alleged favoritism in 2024 Budget allocation.

Since, the Finanace Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Union Budget, the opposition is claiming that the Bharatiya Janta Party has tried to satisfy its allies in Bihar and Andhra Pradesh with the financial aids in Budget.

MK Stalin took to social media platform ‘X’ hours after the Opposition staged a walkout in the Rajya Sabha over the ‘Budget discrimination.’

"INDIA coalition MPs have staged a protest protesting the omission of several states in the Union financial report. Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi You said, "The election is over, now we have to think about the country." But yesterday's #Budget2024 will save your regime, not India! Run the government in general. Don't be bent on avenging those who have yet defeated you. I am bound to advise that if you run the government according to your political likes and dislikes, you will be isolated," he wrote in Tamil.

K Annamalai’s Detailed Response

The 2024 Union Budget, the first under the Modi 3.0 administration, was unveiled on Tuesday, sparking intense backlash with accusations of neglecting states governed by non-BJP parties.

K Annamalai, the BJP's state president, has taken a prominent role in defending the budget. Annamalai criticized the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's response, calling it ‘ridiculous.’ He further alleged that Tamil Nadu had been overlooked in six out of ten budgets presented by the Congress-led UPA I and II governments.

Annamalai in a detailed post said, “Chief Minister Stalin is trying to create an impression that no welfare schemes will be made available to the states other than those named in the text of the financial statement. When the DMK was in alliance with the Congress Party at the Center for ten years from 2004 to 2014, the name of Tamil Nadu did not appear in the financial statements filed for 6 years. Will you say that during those 6 years, the central government in alliance with Congress DMK did not provide any programs to Tamil Nadu?”