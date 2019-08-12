Stampede at Ashok Dham temple in Bihar’s Lakhisarai, at least 1 dead

At least one person died while several others were injured in a stampede at Lakhisarai in Bihar. The incident occurred at Ashok Dham temple in Lakhisarai were a number of devotees of lord Shiva had arrived to offer prayers.

According to the information, the crowd was uncontrollable and some even crossed over barricades installed by the police.

The district magistrate of the area, along with other officials, was present at the spot when the stampede occurred. Mediapersons were prevented to covering the stampede.

More details are awaited.