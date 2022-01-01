Stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu, several feared dead; PM Modi condoles deaths

New Delhi: At least 12 died in the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan on Saturday (January 1), ANI reported quoting Dr Gopal Dutt, Block Medical Officer, Community Health Centre. The exact, numbers are, however, not confirmed as yet.

Among those who died, several are from Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and one victim were from Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Dutt, the bodies of the victims have been sent for the post mortem while the injured have been taken to Naraina Hospital.

#UPDATE | Visuals from Naraina hospital where injured devotees have been taken for treatment after the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra. pic.twitter.com/JIb7ZW8TJB — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2022

Meanwhile, at least 13 have been injured in the stampede, informed J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh.

According to Singh, the incident occurred around 2:45 am, and as per initial reports, an argument broke out which resulted in people pushing each other, followed by a stampede.

Visuals from near Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Katra where stampede has occurred; injuries reported. Rescue operation underway: Police Control Room, Reasi pic.twitter.com/RNFndVczKA — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2022

A stampede was reported on Saturday morning at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir

The reason behind the incident is said to be the heavy footfall of devotees on the occasion of New Year's Day.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences for the victims and their families.

PM Narendra Modi expresses grief over the deaths in stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Katra, Jammu & Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/W6Rvir1pyM — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2022

"Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon," tweeted Prime Minister.

(More details awaited)

Live TV