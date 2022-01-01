हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mata Vaishno Devi

Stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu, several feared dead; PM Modi condoles deaths

The number of injuries is yet to be ascertained.

Stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu, several feared dead; PM Modi condoles deaths

New Delhi: At least 12 died in the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan on Saturday (January 1), ANI reported quoting Dr Gopal Dutt, Block Medical Officer, Community Health Centre. The exact, numbers are, however, not confirmed as yet. 

Among those who died, several are from Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and one victim were from Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Dutt, the bodies of the victims have been sent for the post mortem while the injured have been taken to Naraina Hospital.

Meanwhile, at least 13 have been injured in the stampede, informed  J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh.

According to Singh, the incident occurred around 2:45 am, and as per initial reports, an argument broke out which resulted in people pushing each other, followed by a stampede.

A stampede was reported on Saturday morning at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir

The reason behind the incident is said to be the heavy footfall of devotees on the occasion of New Year's Day.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences for the victims and their families. 

"Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon," tweeted Prime Minister.

(More details awaited)

Mata Vaishno DeviJammu and KashmirVaishno Devi stampedeVaishno Devi New Year
