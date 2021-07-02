हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Madhya Pradesh

Stampede-like scene unfolds at COVID-19 vaccination centre in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara - Watch

A huge crowd was seen at a COVID-19 vaccination centre in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara creating a near stampede-like situation. 

Stampede-like scene unfolds at COVID-19 vaccination centre in Madhya Pradesh&#039;s Chhindwara - Watch
(Image courtesy: Screengrab)

New Delhi: Chaotic scenes were witnessed at a COVID-19 vaccination centre in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district on Thursday as a large crowd turned up to get jabbed. The crowd went out of control leading to a stampede-like situation with dozens of people from rushed in reserve a slot for the vaccines.

The 48-second clip is from a vaccine centre at Sausar shows people falling on top of each other and some of them were not even wearing masks. 

WATCH VIDEO:

In has been reported that police had to be called in to bring the situation under control.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Madhya Pradesh claimed that it had administered 9.5 lakh doses. The state now has 3 per cent of its population covered by both doses.

