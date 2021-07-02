Stampede-like scene unfolds at COVID-19 vaccination centre in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara - Watch

New Delhi: Chaotic scenes were witnessed at a COVID-19 vaccination centre in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district on Thursday as a large crowd turned up to get jabbed. The crowd went out of control leading to a stampede-like situation with dozens of people from rushed in reserve a slot for the vaccines.

The 48-second clip is from a vaccine centre at Sausar shows people falling on top of each other and some of them were not even wearing masks.

WATCH VIDEO:

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: A stampede-like situation seen at a #COVID19 vaccination centre in Chhindwara, Lodhikheda as people rush to get inoculated. (01.07.2021) pic.twitter.com/slK5nmbmlF — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2021

In has been reported that police had to be called in to bring the situation under control.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Madhya Pradesh claimed that it had administered 9.5 lakh doses. The state now has 3 per cent of its population covered by both doses.

