Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2839599https://zeenews.india.com/india/stampede-like-situation-at-bageshwar-dham-chiefs-event-in-thane-video-2839599.html
NewsIndia
DHIRENDRA KIRSHNA SHASTRI

Stampede-Like Situation At Bageshwar Dham Chief's Event In Thane — VIDEO

The incident took place in the Mankoli Naka of Thane. There have been no reports on any injuries so far.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Jan 04, 2025, 09:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Stampede-Like Situation At Bageshwar Dham Chief's Event In Thane — VIDEO (Photo: ANI)

A stampede-like situation occurred during an event of Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri in Maharashtra's Thane on Saturday. The incident took place in the Mankoli Naka of Thane. There have been no reports on any injuries so far, and more details are awaited.

In the visuals shared by news agency ANI, chaotic scenes were on display as people gathered in huge numbers, and security deployed there was seen using sticks to control and manage the crowd.

Dhirendra Kirshna Shastri, who is also known as Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, is the ‘peethadheeshwar’ of Bageshwar Dham, considered a religious Hindu site in Gada village in Chattarpur district of Madhya Pradesh.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK