New Delhi: Another stampede-like situation erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh during the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's public rally on Tuesday. The Party supporter became over-excited and uncontrollable during the senior party leader rally. They also took down loudspeakers installed at the event.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A stampede-like situation was witnessed during a public rally of Samajwadi Party (SP) in Azamgarh today when party supporters and Police entered into a scuffle. The party supporters also took down loudspeakers installed at the event.



Party chief… pic.twitter.com/6yGcEMt3J7 — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2024

The rally was organised near the Kherwa turn in the Nizamabad Assembly region where the supporters broke the security protocol including barricades and rushed towards the stage when the SP chief was present there. Akhilesh Yadav held the rally in support of SP Lalganj Lok Sabha seat candidate. Akhilesh's wife Dimpal Yadav was also present in the rally.

After the party workers went out of control during Akhilesh's rally and tried to move towards the stage, the police had to use force to control the situation.

Earlier, the stampede-like situation erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Sunday in between the public rally of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav. The ruckus erupted just before the two seniors addressed the public, following which they were rushed out of the venue without giving their speeches. Congress and SP workers got out of control in their attempt to reach the stage.