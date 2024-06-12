'Stand United In Fight Against Terrorism': LG Sinha After Multiple Terror Attacks In J&K

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha addressed the members of the artist community on Wednesday during the Jashn-e-Bahar Traditional Folk Festival at Tagore Hall of Srinagar and highlighted the collective stand against terrorism.

“We stand united in the fight against terrorism. I have full faith in our Police and Security forces, who are working round the clock to ensure a safe and secure environment for the people. We will not rest until we eradicate terrorism and its supporters from J&K soil,” LG Sinha said.

He said that the artists can play a crucial role by raising awareness and exposing individuals supporting the terror ecosystem.

The Lt Governor highlighted the society's significant role in thwarting the nefarious intentions of the terror ecosystem.

"Every section of society is distressed by the heinous crime committed by the terrorists in Reasi. We should work together to identify and isolate those attempting to disrupt peace," the Lt Governor said.

He urged the citizens to provide any crucial information they come across to law enforcement agencies to crush terrorism.

"Unity in diversity is our biggest strength. Each one of us must fulfil our responsibility in eliminating terror elements for a peaceful and prosperous future for Jammu Kashmir and the nation, he added.