Start schools from Monday in Maharashtra: Education Minister to CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has requested Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to reopen schools from Monday. The physical classes in schools were suspended in wake of Omicron triggered third Covid wave in the state.

"Number of Covid patients have declined in the state, it's a positive sign," Varsha Gaikwad said, adding that the request to reopen schools has been raised by parents.

Gaikwad, however, added that opening of schools is a policy decision and Chief Minister is the right person take a final call on it.

Live TV