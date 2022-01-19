हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maharashtra schools

Start schools from Monday in Maharashtra: Education Minister to CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has requested Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to reopen schools from Monday. The physical classes in schools were suspended in wake of Omicron triggered third Covid wave in the state.

Start schools from Monday in Maharashtra: Education Minister to CM Uddhav Thackeray
Representational Image

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has requested Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to reopen schools from Monday. The physical classes in schools were suspended in wake of Omicron triggered third Covid wave in the state.

"Number of Covid patients have declined in the state, it's a positive sign," Varsha Gaikwad said, adding that the request to reopen schools has been raised by parents.

Gaikwad, however, added that opening of schools is a policy decision and Chief Minister is the right person take a final call on it.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Maharashtra schoolsSchools in MaharashtraMaharashtra school reopening date
Next
Story

UP Assembly Polls 2022: SP gains in Awadh, BJP still dominates with maximum seats

Must Watch

PT14M26S

Zee Opinion Poll: BJP's vote share increased in Bundelkhand, vote share of these parties may fall