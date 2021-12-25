Start-up Village Entrepreneurship Programme transforming lives in UP

Lucknow: The Start-up Village Entrepreneurship Programme (SVEP) under the State Rural Livelihood Mission (SRLM) has proved a boon for women of Uttar Pradesh. Utilising the SVEP, as many as 13, 801 women have set up small-scale business units for their economic empowerment.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s efforts to empower rural women and make them self-reliant during the last over four-and-a-half years have started yielding results as more and more rural females are now turning to entrepreneurship.

It is noteworthy that the SVEP was launched to strengthen women’s groups in UP while accelerating the economic development of villages and eliminating poverty and unemployment from there.

Mission Director Bhanu Goswami informed, “At present, the programme is implemented in 18 districts and 19 development blocks of the state. As many as 13, 801 women entrepreneurs of the state have benefited so far from the Start-Up Village Entrepreneurship Programme (SVEP).”

The beneficiaries of the programme included women hailing from Arajiline block of Varanasi, Nighasan Block of Kheri, and the Najibabad block of Bijnor.

Women in rural areas of the state are setting up grocery shops, power loom units as well as flour and porridge mills, strengthening the rural economy. These efforts are making villagers in general financially stronger than before. Each member is earning a minimum monthly income of Rs.6000 to 8000 through the enterprises.

Also, the National Rural Livelihood Mission has been playing a vital role in motivating rural women of UP to start small industries.

Live TV