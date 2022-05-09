हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
SBI Recruitment 2022

State Bank of India Recruitment 2022: SBI released several vacancies at sbi.co.in, check details

State Bank of India Recruitment 2022: The online application process will end on May 17.

State Bank of India Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced several vacancies and has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates.

The Bank has issued a detailed notification on its official website at https://www.sbi.co.in and has informed that as many as 35 vacancies in regular and contractual SBI Specialist Cadre Officers (SCO) positions have been announced.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Number of vacancies?

  • Regular position: 07 posts
  • Contract position: 29 posts

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Application fee?

  • For general, OBC and EWS candidates: Rs 750
  • For SC, ST, and PWD candidates: No application fee 

State Bank of India Recruitment: How to apply?

  • Interested candidates are required to register themselves online through the link available on the SBI website (https://bank.sbi/web/careers) and pay the application fee using Internet Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card etc.
     
  • Candidates need to first scan their latest photograph and signature. Online applications will not be registered unless the candidate uploads his/her photo and signature as specified on the website. 

SBI Recruitment: Important dates?

The online application process will end on May 17. The admit card will be available from June 16 and the online test is tentatively slated for June 25.

Click to check more job opportunities

 

