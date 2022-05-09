State Bank of India Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced several vacancies and has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates.
The Bank has issued a detailed notification on its official website at https://www.sbi.co.in and has informed that as many as 35 vacancies in regular and contractual SBI Specialist Cadre Officers (SCO) positions have been announced.
SBI Recruitment 2022: Number of vacancies?
- Regular position: 07 posts
- Contract position: 29 posts
SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Application fee?
- For general, OBC and EWS candidates: Rs 750
- For SC, ST, and PWD candidates: No application fee
State Bank of India Recruitment: How to apply?
- Interested candidates are required to register themselves online through the link available on the SBI website (https://bank.sbi/web/careers) and pay the application fee using Internet Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card etc.
- Candidates need to first scan their latest photograph and signature. Online applications will not be registered unless the candidate uploads his/her photo and signature as specified on the website.
SBI Recruitment: Important dates?
The online application process will end on May 17. The admit card will be available from June 16 and the online test is tentatively slated for June 25.
