State Bank of India Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced several vacancies and has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates.

The Bank has issued a detailed notification on its official website at https://www.sbi.co.in and has informed that as many as 35 vacancies in regular and contractual SBI Specialist Cadre Officers (SCO) positions have been announced.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Number of vacancies?

Regular position: 07 posts

Contract position: 29 posts

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Application fee?

For general, OBC and EWS candidates: Rs 750

For SC, ST, and PWD candidates: No application fee

State Bank of India Recruitment: How to apply?

Interested candidates are required to register themselves online through the link available on the SBI website (https://bank.sbi/web/careers) and pay the application fee using Internet Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card etc.



Candidates need to first scan their latest photograph and signature. Online applications will not be registered unless the candidate uploads his/her photo and signature as specified on the website.

SBI Recruitment: Important dates?

The online application process will end on May 17. The admit card will be available from June 16 and the online test is tentatively slated for June 25.