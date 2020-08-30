State governments cannot impose lockdown outside containment zones without Centre's permission: MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) released the Unlock 4.0 guidelines on Saturday (August 29) and said that states/Union Territories cannot impose lockdown outside the containment zones without the approval from the Centre.

"State/UT governments shall not impose any local lockdown (state/district/sub-division/city/village level), outside the containment zones, without prior consultation with the central government," said the MHA communication.

These guidelines will come into force from September 1 onwards.

The MHA also said that will be no restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement as well.

"There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/approval/e-permit will be required for such movements," added the guidelines.

"Shops will need to maintain adequate physical distancing among customers. MHA will monitor the effective implementation of national directives," it said.

Under Unlock 4.0, metro trains will be allowed to operate with effect from September 7, in a graded manner, by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and Ministry of Railways (MOR), in consultation with the MHA. With regard to this, Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by MoHUA.

Social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions and other congregations will be permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons, with effect from September 21, 2020. However, such limited gatherings can be held with the mandatory wearing of face masks, social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitizer.

"Open-air theatres will also be allowed to open with effect from September 21, 2020," read MHA's official statement

Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed for students and regular class activity up to September 30, 2020.

Online/distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged.