State-wise quarantine norms for travellers: Here's what you should know before planning an air trip

NEW DELHI: In the wake of mounting coronavirus cases abroad, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued a revised set of guidelines for domestic and international travellers. Under the new guidelines, updated on November 25, 2020, travellers seeking exemption from institutional quarantine can submit a negative RT-PCR report 72 hours before undertaking the journey.

These revised guidelines will supersede the earlier guidelines issued on the subject on August 2. Here’s all you need to know before planning your journey to India, according to the new international arrival guidelines:

Guidelines for International Arrivals to India -

Before Travel

I. All travellers should submit self-declaration form on the online portal

(www.newdelhiairport.in) at least 72 hours before the scheduled travel or physically after arrival at the respective health counters.

ii. They should also give an undertaking on the portal or otherwise to Ministry of Civil Aviation, Govt. of India, through concerned airlines before they are allowed to undertake the journey that they would abide by the decision of the appropriate government authority to undergo facility / home quarantine/ self-monitoring of their health for 14 days, or as warranted.

iii. Only for compelling reasons/ cases of human distress such as pregnancy, death in family, serious illness and parent(s) with children of the age of 10 years or below, home quarantine may be permitted for 14 days.

iv. If they wish to seek such exemption under para (iii) above, they shall apply to the online portal (www.newdelhiairport.in) at least 72 hours before boarding. The decision taken by the government as communicated on the online portal will be final.

v. Travelers may also seek exemption from institutional quarantine by submitting a negative RT-PCR test report. This test should have been conducted within 72 hrs prior to undertaking the journey. The test report should be uploaded on the portal for consideration. Each passenger shall also submit a declaration with respect to authenticity of the report and will be liable for criminal prosecution, if found otherwise. The test report could also be produced upon arrival at the point of entry airport in India.

vi. International passengers arriving without an RT-PCR negative certificate and wishing to seek exemption from institutional quarantine may also avail the facility available at the airports to undergo RT-PCR testing (where such provisions exist).

vii. All such passengers opting for exemption from institutional quarantine as in para (v) & (vi) shall undertake self-monitoring of their health and will be exempted from quarantine.

viii. International passengers arriving without RT-PCR negative certicate and not opting for RT PCR test at airport (if facility is available) /arriving at an airport where testing facility is not available will have to undergo mandatory 7 days’ institutional quarantine

Before Arrival

ix. Dos and Don'ts shall be provided along with ticket to the travellers by the airlines/agencies concerned.

x. All passengers shall be advised to download Aarogya Setu app on their mobile devices.

xi. At the time of boarding the flight, only asymptomatic travellers will be allowed to board after thermal screening.

xii. Suitable precautionary measures such as environmental sanitation and disinfection shall be ensured at the airports.

xiii. During boarding all possible measures to ensure physical distancing are to be ensured.

During Travel

xiv. Travellers who had not filled in self-declaration form on the portal shall fill the same in duplicate in the fight and a copy of the same will be given to Health and Immigration officials present at the airport.

xv. Suitable announcement about COVID-19 including precautionary measures to be followed shall be made at airports and in fights and during transit.

xvi. While on board the fight, required precautions such as wearing of masks, environmental hygiene, respiratory hygiene, hand hygiene etc. are to be observed by airline staff, crew and all passengers.

On Arrival

xvii. Deboarding should be done ensuring physical distancing.

xviii. Thermal screening would be carried out in respect of all the passengers by the Health officials present at the airport. The self-declaration form filled online shall be

shown (or a copy of physical self-declaration form to be submitted) to the airport health staff.

xix. The passengers found to be symptomatic during screening shall be immediately isolated and taken to medical facility as per health protocol.

xx. Post thermal screening, the passengers who have been exempted from institutional quarantine [para (iii) and (iv) above] (decision as indicated on the online portal in advance) will show the same to the respective State Counters on their cell phones/other mode before being allowed home quarantine for 14 days.

xxi. Post thermal screening, the passengers who have RT-PCR negative certificates already with them [(para (v) and (vi)] shall be exempt from quarantine and shall be

allowed to leave and undertake self-monitoring of their health for 14 days.

xxii. All such passengers will also be provided the list of the national and state level

surveillance officers and the respective call centre numbers, so as to inform

state/national Call Centre in case they develop symptoms at any time during the

quarantine or self-monitoring of their health.

xxiii. The remaining passengers shall be taken to suitable institutional quarantine facilities, to be arranged by the respective State/ UT Governments to undergo mandatory 7 days’ institutional quarantine and 7 days’ home quarantine.

xiv. These passengers shall be kept under institutional quarantine for a minimum period of 7 days.

a. They shall be tested as per ICMR protocol.

b. If they are assessed as asymptomatic/pre-symptomatic/ very mild cases, they

will be allowed home isolation or isolated in the Covid Care Centre (both public & private facilities) as appropriate.

c. Those having mild/ moderate/ severe symptoms will be admitted to dedicated

Covid Health facilities and managed accordingly.

d. If found negative, they shall be advised to self-monitor their health for additional 7 days.

NOTE: States can have any additional restrictions imposed with regards to quarantine and isolation as per their field assessment post arrival of passengers in the state concerned.

Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Domestic: All Incoming passengers from Mainland shall be tested with RAPID Antigen Test at a cost of Rs. 500/- per head except medical patients along with an attendant. The cost of the test shall be borne by passengers themselves.

Passengers destined for Nicobar, Rangat Tehsil, Little Andaman shall be tested under RT-PCR free of cost and will be compulsorily kept under institutional quarantine, till they test Negative for Covid-19 or for 7 days whichever is earlier.

Incase all passengers destined to other islands from Port Blair through Ship/ Boat, they shall be tested, in compliance with the directions of the Shipping department. All tourists who test negative in Rapid Antigen Test are exempted from 7 days of Home Quarantine.

International - International Air passengers are permitted as per MHA order.

Passenger obligation - All passengers must download Aarogya Setu App. Passenger is required to undergo COVID-19 Test at the Airport as directed by the Health Authorities

Andhra Pradesh

Health Screening: Thermal screening shall be done for both international and domestic passengers.

Quarantine -International Passengers: All passengers shall submit self-declaration form on online portal spandana.ap.gov.in at least 72 hours before scheduled travel.

Passengers travelling need to give an undertaking on online portal for mandatory paid quarantine for 14 days, if required.

Exemption - In case of pregnancy/death in family/serious illness and parents with children of age 10 years or below, home quarantine shall be permitted.

Traveller may be exempted from institutional quarantine on NEGATIVE RTPCR – test report on arrival.

This test should have been conducted within 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey (as per COVID instant Order -75). If the above test report not available, passenger may go for Rapid Antigen test on payment of Rs.500/- for conducting COVID-19 test at airport on arrivals. Those who tested negative shall be allowed for 14 days home

quarantine.

Passenger obligation - For International Passengers: All passengers shall submit self-declaration form on online portal spandana.ap.gov.in at least 72 hours before scheduled travel. Passengers travelling need to give an undertaking on online portal for mandatory paid quarantine for 14 days, if required.

Assam

Domestic & International: Mandatory COVID Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) will be conducted upon arrivals followed by RT-PCR Test at all the Airports.

If RAT result is NEGATIVE- swab sample would be taken for RT-PCR testing. The following two options will available: FREE RT-PCR Test Arranged by Govt. and result will normally be available within 3-5 days, the person will have to remain in isolation for a period of 5 days or till the declaration of the test result, whichever is earlier. (For Dibrugarh: If the Test results are negative, his/her swab sample would be taken for RT-PCR testing. Home Quarantine of 10 days is mandatory.)

PAID RT-PCR test: Done by agencies at the designated testing centre on payment of the requisite fee (2200/-). Test results will be provided within 24 hours, person to remain in isolation till the declaration of the test result.

If the test result is POSITIVE, the passenger will be moved to COVID facility for further treatment. If the passenger does not wish to Home Quarantine, district administration will facilitate the quarantine option in a hotel. The expenses will need to be paid by the passengers.

Exception to Quarantine: For passengers who went outside the state and returned within 96 hours, subject to negative RAT results and the person should not be symptomatic. Passenger with valid return ticket within 72 hrs., subject to negative RAT results, asymptomatic. Such persons who have tested positive in the past and subsequently tested negative will be exempted, if they produce the relevant documents.

Below mentioned categories shall be exempted from Institutional Quarantine

Pregnant women, Elderly person above 75 years, Person due to attend funeral of immediate relation, Children below 10 years, Divyang, Immediate relative of hospitalized patients, People with Pre-Existing health conditions. Passengers returning the same day.

Passenger obligation - All passengers must fill Health Declaration form prescribed by state to upon arrival. Passengers further travelling to other destination will be transported to respective districts & processed as per the State Policy.

Passengers opting for connecting fight must ensure it doesn’t involve night halt. Failure to do so may result in quarantine for a specific period before commencing onward journey. All passengers travelling in capacity of military, para military personnel on official duty will be allowed to directly travel to their respective cantonment/ camp where they will be quarantined.

Bihar

International: 7 days free Govt. paid Institutional Quarantine followed by 7 days Home quarantine for asymptomatic International Traveller arriving at Gaya Airport. Exempted category asymptomatic passenger as per the Ministry of Home Affairs and welfare guidelines are allowed for 14 days Home quarantine.

Domestic: No Quarantine - Passenger obligation: Passengers are expected to certify the status of their health through the Aarogya Setu app or a Self Declaration Form

Chandigarh

Domestic - No Quarantine; Thermal screening on arrival

Passenger Obligation: Self-Declaration form on arrival stating that passenger has not arrived from abroad in last 15 days

International - Institutional Quarantine – 7 days; Home Quarantine – 7 days

Passenger Obligation: All passengers should submit self declaration form on the online portal (www.newdelhiairport.in) at least 72 hour before the schedule travel.

They should also give an undertaking on the portal that they would undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days i.e. 7 days paid Institutional Quarantine at their own cost, followed by 7 days isolation at home with self monitoring of health.

DELHI

Domestic - No Quarantine

Health Screening - Thermal Screening shall be done for all passengers.

Passenger Obligation: Passengers shall have valid contactable mobile number with Aarogya Setu App downloaded on their phone.

International

Institutional Quarantine - Incase to seek exemption from Institutional quarantine to submit a negative RT PCR test report on arrival. This test should have been conducted with 72 hrs prior to undertaking the journey.

Relaxation from Institutional quarantine to home quarantine can be availed on additional grounds of death in the family, serious illness, pregnancy, and parents with children under 10 years of age also.

Home Quarantine

Exemption of 7 days Mandatory Institutional quarantine is decided by the state govt on the basis of valid document provided by the traveler. If exempted the passenger is allowed to pass, after stamping, on an undertaking that he will complete 14 days of Home quarantine (at his declared home place) with self monitoring off health.

Health Screening - Thermal Screening shall be done for all passengers. Covid Test- RT PCR test to be conducted for International passengers on need basis.

Passenger Obligation: Passengers shall have valid contactable mobile number with Aarogya Setu App downloaded on their phone.

Goa

Domestic Passengers:

COVID Test not required. No need of Quarantine

International Passengers

• Thermal Screening upon arrival is carried out by APHO and passengers shall submit self-declaration form.

• Rapid Test Mandatory for all arriving passengers. If report comes positive, passenger will be sent to COVID Care Centre as per State Govt. guidelines.

• If the test report is negative, passengers are allowed to proceed for 14 days of Home Quarantine.

Passenger obligation - All passengers must download Aarogya Setu App

Gujarat

Ahmedabad Airport - Domestic Passengers: Thermal screening shall be done for all passengers.

Passenger Obligation: Passengers are expected to certify the status of their Health through the Aarogya Setu Mobile App. or a self-declaration form. If passenger found symptomatic upon arrival, airline will guide the customer along with their bags to the dedicated room.

International Passenger: Institutional Quarantine - 7 days Institutional Quarantine for those passengers not possessing valid negative RT-PCR test report.

Home Quarantine: After 7 days of institutional quarantine, 7 days home quarantine for those passengers not possessing valid negative RT-PCR test report. Health Screening - Thermal screening shall be done for all passengers.

Passenger Obligation: Passengers are expected to certify the status of their Health through the Aarogya Setu Mobile App. or a self-declaration form. If passenger found symptomatic upon arrival, airline will guide customer along with their bags to the dedicated room.

Surat

Domestic Passengers: Rapid Antigen test carried out by Surat Municipal Corporation randomly.

Passenger Obligation: Passengers are expected to certify the status of their Health through the Aarogya Setu Mobile App. or a self declaration form.

International Passengers: Home Quarantine - 14 days home quarantine. Thermal Screening shall be done for all passengers. Rapid Antigen test carried out by Surat Municipal Corporation randomly.

Passenger Obligation: Passengers are expected to certify the status of their Health through the Aarogya Setu Mobile App. or a self-declaration form.

Vadodara, Jamnagar, Kandla, Bhuj, Rajkot, Porbandar & Bhavnagar Airports Thermal screening shall be done for all passengers.

Passenger Obligation: Passengers are expected to certify the status of their Health through the Aarogya Setu

Mobile App. or a self declaration form.

Haryana

Passenger obligation - Passengers are expected to certify the status of their health through the Aarogya Setu app or a Self Declaration Form

Home quarantine - 14 days for all passengers

Himachal Pradesh

Passenger obligation - All passengers to download Aarogya Setu app

Domestic Quarantine - No quarantine; Health Screening - Thermal screening shall be done for all passengers.

Jammu & Kashmir

Institutional quarantine - 14 days Institutional Quarantine for passengers without a valid contactable phone number with the Arogya Setu app downloaded on their phones till the test results are available. If test results are positive, they will be sent to COVID facility/hospital for treatment and recovery

Passenger obligation

Passenger is required to fill up ICMR Health form on arrival. Passenger is required to undergo COVID-19 Test at the Airport. All passengers must download Aarogya Setu App.

Home quarantine - 14 days

For passengers who have a valid contactable phone number with the Arogya Setu app downloaded on their phones till the test results are available. Exceptions to 100% COVID-19 antigen test & Quarantine

Defense Personnel and Central Armed Police Forces including transit labour hired by BRO to go to Ladakh'; Govt. of India personnel on bonafide Govt duty. Business travellers with confirmed return or onward ticket within 4 days of arrival and confirmed Hotel Reservation. Please visit State Government's website for detailed Quarantine

Jharkhand

Passenger obligation - Passengers seeking quarantine exemption shall be required to provide confirmed return/onward journey ticket within 72 hours of arrival.

Every person coming to / returning from Jharkhand by Rail / Road / Air shall register his / her personal details on the website of Government of Jharkhand preferably before his / her departure for Jharkhand & not later than on the day of arrival in Jharkhand. All passengers must download Aarogya Setu App

Health Screening: Thermal screening shall be done for all passengers. RT-PCR being done by State Health Ofcials for all arriving International passengers.

Karnataka

Domestic - Home quarantine - 14 days (For all passengers).

Exception to Quarantine: All passengers intending to exit Jharkhand within 72 hours of the arrival shall be exempted from quarantine.

Passenger obligation - Passengers seeking quarantine exemption shall be required to provide confirmed return/onward journey ticket within 72 hours of arrival.

Every person coming to / returning from Jharkhand by Rail / Road / Air shall register his / her personal details on the website of Government of Jharkhand preferably before his / her departure for Jharkhand & not later than on the day of arrival in Jharkhand.

All passengers must download Aarogya Setu App

Karnataka

Health Screening: Thermal screening shall be done for all passengers. RT-PCR being done by State Health Offcials for all arriving International passengers.

Quarantine: Domestic Passengers: No quarantine if asymptomatic passengers on arrival. However, they shall selfmonitor their health for 14 days from the date of their arrival for any symptoms of COVID-19 like fever, cough, cold, throat pain, difculty in breathing etc.

Having symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 they shall immediately self-isolate immediately and seek medical consultation or call Apthamitra helpline 14410.

Kerala

Quarantine: Seven days of Home Quarantine for all who visit other states and return to Kerala and all visitors to Kerala. They can be tested on the 7th day after arrival and if tested negative, further quarantine of 7 days is optional and not mandatory, though 14 days quarantine is desirable as per Health protocol.

Those who don’t get tested would be advised to continue on quarantine for the remaining 7 days and complete a total of 14 days in quarantine.

Exception of Quarantine: Passengers who visit the State for a short period for purpose like business, official, trade, medical, court case, property management or any like purposes will be exempted. Government has allowed them to visit the State for a period up to 7 days without mandatory quarantine ONLY after obtaining entry passes through COVID-19 Jagratha portal.

They shall provide the details of local itinerary along with the purpose of visit and local accommodation and contact person. Any deviations from this, during visit, shall be informed to the authorities with valid reasons.

Passenger Obligation: Domestic Passengers - Al passengers shall be required to register their details on -https://covid19jagratha.kerala.nic.in/ and obtain e-pass. Upon arrival, passengers are required to show their e-pass to the Health Offcial at airport and undergo Quarantine for 7 days.

All passengers intending to visit any other State or UT after entering Kerala shall be required to have the entry pass for Kerala and the State of UT he/she intends to visit.

International Passengers: Passengers are expected to certify the status of their health through a SelfDeclaration form. Passengers shall be required to submit online self-declaration through Air-Suvidha Portal.

All passengers intending to visit any other State or UT after entering Kerala shall be required to have the entry pass for Kerala and the State of UT he/she intends to visit.

Madhya Pradesh

Domestic Passengers - Thermal screening and health proling shall be done upon arrival/ Departure. Passengers are expected to certify the status of their health through the Aarogya Setu app or a Self Declaration Form.

If passenger is found symptomatic, COVID test will be conducted at the designated hospitals; till the report is made available, passenger will be in Institutional Quarantine. If the test report is Positive, passenger will be sent to COVID Care Centre and if the test report is Negative, no institutional or Home Quarantine is required.

International Passengers (Indore): Quarantine - 14 days Home Quarantine

Thermal screening of all passengers.

Passenger obligation: Passengers are expected to certify the status of their Health through the Aarogya Setu Mobile App. or a self declaration form.

Maharashtra

All Airport in the state of Maharashtra - Passenger obligation

1. All domestic passengers travelling from Airports in NCR of Delhi, States of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa shall carry RT-PCR negative test report with them before boarding and show it to the teams at arrival airport. The Airport Authority of India requested to check for the report before allowing the passengers to board the flight.

2. The RT-PCR sample collection should have been done with 72 hours of scheduled time of landing at Airport in Maharashtra.

3. Passengers NOT having the RT-PCR test reports fullling conditions 1 & 2 shall compulsorily undergo RT-PCR test at the concerned Airport, at their own cost. The Airport shall arrange the testing centres & charge the passengers directly for testing.

4. Only after undertaking the test, the passengers will be allowed to go home by Airport Operator. The Contact Information and address shall be collected from all passengers who undergo tests at Airport by Airport operator to facilitate contact, incase the test

reports comes positive.

5. Passengers whose report comes positive will be contacted and treated as per existing

protocol.

6. The concerned Municipal Commissioners will be the Nodal Ofcers for the same and ensure that the above instructions are followed strictly.

Domestic Passengers- Institutional Quarantine - NA

Home Quarantine - 14 days of Home Quarantine for all passengers.

Exception To Quarantine - All domestic passengers intending to exit within 7 days of the arrival shall be exempted from quarantine, provided they are able to produce confirmed ticket for onward/return journey. In line with order issued by Maharashtra State Government dated 14th October 2020, stamping with indelible ink of the domestic arrival passengers has been stopped.

Health Screening: Thermal screening shall be done for all passengers

Passenger Obligation: Passengers are expected to certify the status of their Health through the Aarogya Setu Mobile App. or a self declaration form. Passengers intending to exit Mumbai within 7 days of the arrival should be able to produce confirmed ticket for onward/ return journey to get quarantine exemption.

International Passengers -Institutional Quarantine: 7 days Institutional Quarantine and 7 days home quarantine for those passengers not Carrying valid negative RT-PCR test report.

Home Quarantine: For RT-PCR negative test report passengers, 14 days Home Quarantine

Health Screening: Thermal screening for all passengers.

Passenger Obligation: Passengers are expected to certify the status of their Health through the Aarogya Setu Mobile App. or a self declaration form.

Aurangabad, Kolhapur Jalgaon, Shirdi , Nagpur Airports

Domestic Passengers -Institutional Quarantine- NA

Home Quarantine - 14 days of Home Quarantine for all passengers. Exception To Quarantine - All Domestic passengers intending to exit within 7 days of the arrival shall be exempted from quarantine, provided they are able to produce confirmed ticket for onward/return journey. In line with order issued by Maharashtra State Government dated 14th October 2020, stamping with indelible ink of the domestic arrival passengers has been stopped.

Passenger Obligation: Passengers are expected to certify the status of their Health through the Aarogya Setu Mobile App. or a self declaration form.

Manipur

Domestic - All arriving passengers will be tested immediately for Covid-19; if found negative they will be allowed to go home 14 days with advise to follow Covid preventive measures, self-health monitoring.

If the test is positive, passenger will be further referred to treatment. All symptomatic passengers shall be separated immediately and sent to Isolation.

Ward / COVID Treatment Ward as per the protocol. All passengers arriving into Manipur must apply for EPASS to the Deputy Commissioner of their home district at least 2 days in advance.

Exception: Passengers coming for short stay (7 days or less) will be exempted from quarantine provided they must carry ICMR approved lab COVID test negative report taken during last 48 hrs. before arrival. No further testing needed. If test reports are not available, such passenger will be required to take COVID test on self – payment basis.

They will be required to share the place of stay details with State Govt. officials. Visitors who desired to extend their stay beyond 07 days, should go paid testing again on 6th & 7th day of arrival, the result of which should be reported to Health Dept.

Passenger obligation - Passengers are expected to certify the status of their health through the Aarogya Setu mobile app or a Self Declaration Form.

Mizoram

Domestic: COVID test must for passengers opting for Home Quarantine thermal screening shall be done for all passengers. The swab sample of a person who is undergoing quarantine will be taken between 5-10 days of entering quarantine center. Passengers can opt for 14 days of Home Quarantine only, provided they clear the Rapid Antibody Test. If the RT-PCR result of such person returns negative, shall be allowed to leave the Quarantine & continue with normal duties while maintaining self-monitoring of his health.

Passenger obligation: All Passengers need to have valid m-pass which can be obtained by applying online on State website : https://mcovid19.mizoram.gov.in/

Passengers with valid m-pass will be allowed to board the fights for AJL.

Passengers are expected to certify the status of their health through the Aarogya Setu mobile app or a Self Declaration Form.

Meghalaya

All returnees to be tested at Entry Point with Rapid Antigen Tests, RT-PCR test.

To be Kept Under home quarantine for 10 days, If test results are negative.

If tested positive, will be transferred to COVID Care Centre.

07 days Quarantine: Asymptomatic Government functionaries returning can apply for discharge after 7 days of quarantine, provided that: They will be tested on the first day with RAT, register themselves for RT-PCR Testing between the 5th and 6th day and resulted covid-19 negative.

03 days protocol: Any person who wishes to enter the State with a planned duration of stay of 3 days or less will have to register themselves:

http://www.meghalayaonline.gov.in/covid/testing.html

They shall be required to possess a valid return ticket (Air/Rail). Those intending to travel by road shall mention the vehicle number that they shall return in.

If they possess a COVID -19 NEGATIVE RTPCR report from a recognised laboratory for which sample collection time is within 72 hours from the time of arrival, they will be exempted from RAT.

Passenger obligation -All passengers must register on the State portal to generate a unique registration ID: http://meghalayaonline.gov.in/covid/travel.html, All passengers must apply online to hire pick up from the airport using unique reference ID on state portal: http://meghalayaonline.gov.in/covid/login.html

Nagaland

14 days of Home Quarantine and in case the person remains asymptomatic all through out, there will not be any need for testing and the person will be discharged from home quarantine. In case the person does not have suitable room for home quarantining in his/her house, the person may go for institutional quarantine facility maintained by Government. At the institutional quarantine facility, the person will be charged for food at the rate fixed by respective District Task Force.

The person may even opt out for hotel/lodge identified by the District Task Force. The duration of quarantine in all case will be 14 days. In case a person desires to lessen his/her period of quarantine or there is a need for doing so because of exigencies he/she may get tested on payment after 4 days of arrival in the State and on being tested negative, the person will be discharged from quarantine.

Anyone entering Nagaland for an urgent and essential work and is not in a position to quarantine, on entry he/she may give prior intimation to the respective District Task Force and if the period of stay is less than 48 hours, he/she may enter Nagaland after obtaining clearance, for performing the work and while following all health safety

norms.

Before commencing the home quarantine, person will also download the nCOVID Nagaland Visitors App and update his/her health status twice in a day.

Passenger Obligation - All passengers must download Aarogya Setu App.

Odisha

Passenger Obligation - All passengers must download Aarogya Setu App.

International -International arriving passengers having RT-PCR negative report would be exempted from Institutional Quarantine. Accordingly, MoCA vide OM dated 07-08-2020 has allowed for onward air journey of International arriving passengers, when exemption from Institutional Quarantine is granted by the state authorities (of the entry point) on the basis of negative RT-PCR test report, for which test was conducted within 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey.

Movement of person on Vande Bharat and air transport bubble flights will continue to be regulated as per SOP issued.

Domestic - There shall be no restriction of interstate and intrastate movement of person, private vehicle and goods including those for cross land border trade under treaties with neighbouring countries no separate permission / approval / e-permit will be required for such movements

Passenger Obligation - All passengers must download Aarogya Setu App.

Punjab

Quarantine - Domestic Passengers: Asymptomatic passengers will be home quarantined for 5 days.

Passengers entering and leaving the state within 72 hours are exempted from quarantine. Frequent commercial and professional travellers are also exempted from quarantine.

Delhi

International Passengers: All travellers should submit self-declaration form on the online portal (www.newdelhiairport.in) at least 72 hours before the scheduled travel.

They should also give an undertaking on the portal that they would undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days i.e. 7 days paid institutional quarantine at their own cost, followed by 7 days of isolation at home with self-monitoring of health.

Travellers can apply directly online for home quarantine under which only for compelling reasons/cases of human distress such as pregnancy, death in family, serious illness and parent(s) with children of the age of 10 years or below, home quarantine may be permitted for 14 days. If they wish to seek such exemption, they shall apply to the online portal (www.newdelhiairport.in) at least 72 hours before boarding.

International traveller can submit the COVID-19 test report on portal and it is compulsory to report district administration about his/her arrival in the district. The decision taken by the government as communicated on the online portal will be final.

Travellers may also seek exemption from institutional quarantine by submitting a negative RTPCR test report on arrival. This test should have been conducted within 72 hrs prior to undertaking the journey. The test report should be uploaded on the portal for consideration.

Each passenger shall also submit a declaration with respect to authenticity of the report and will be liable for criminal prosecution, if found otherwise.

The test report could also be produced upon arrival at the point of entry airport in India

Post thermal screening, the passengers who have been exempted from institutional quarantine (decision as indicated on the online portal in advance) will show the same to the respective State Counters on their cell phones/other mode before being allowed home quarantine for 14 days.

Passenger obligation- All passenger must register on COVA Punjab App before commencing their Journey

Passengers are expected to certify the status of their health through the Aarogya Setu app or a Self Declaration Form

Boarding pass shall be considered as e-pass for movement to & from airport during curfew period (Saturday, Sunday & Public Holidays)

Rajasthan

Quarantine- Domestic Passenger

No home Quarantine for domestic passengers, Symptomatic passengers shall be isolated and taken to nearest health facility

International Passenger - 07 days Institutional Quarantine and 7 days Home Quarantine mandatory for all passengers

Symptomatic passengers shall be isolated and taken to the nearest health facility.

Exemptions from Institutional Quarantine - Only for compelling reasons / cases of human distress such as pregnancy, death in family, serious illness and parent(s) with children of the age of 10 years or below

To seek such emption, they shall apply to the online portal (www.newdelhiairport.in) at least 72 hours before boarding. The decision taken by the government as communicated on the online portal will be final. Travellers may also seek exemption from Institutional Quarantine by submitting a negative RT-PCR test report on arrival.

This test should have been conducted within 72 hrs prior to undertaking the journey. The test report should be uploaded on the portal for consideration.

Each passenger shall also submit a declaration with respect to authenticity of the report and will be liable for criminal prosecution, if found otherwise. The test report could also be produced upon arrival at the point of entry

airport in India.

Passenger obligation - Domestic passenger -

Passengers are expected to certify the status of their health through the Aarogya Setu app or a Self-Declaration Form.

International passenger - Passenger should submit self-declaration form on the online portal (www.newdelhiairport.in) at least 72 hours before the schedule travel.

Give an undertaking on the portal that they would undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days i.e. 7 days paid Institutional Quarantine at their own cost, followed by 7 days isolation at home with Self-monitoring of health.

Tamil Nadu

Quarantine:

Domestic Passengers: All passengers coming from other state / union territory have to undergo home quarantine for 14 days (During the period, if the individual develops fever, cough, breathlessness, they shall visit health facility).

Passengers undertaking business trip and returning within 72 hours are exempted from quarantine. In such cases, the individual shall furnish valid return document.

International Passengers:

All passengers coming from other countries have to undergo 14 days of home quarantine. (During the period, if the individual develops fever, cough, breathlessness they shall visit health facility)

Passenger Obligation: All passengers travelling to Tamil Nadu shall be required to register on State website and obtain auto-generated TN e-pass - https://tnepass.tnega.org/

If any passenger carrying Negative Report on arrival, it would be verified by the medical team and decided by the Health officials on Resampling.

All the Passengers who are travelling to Tamil Nadu from other countries should have negative RT-PCR test report (test taken within 72 hours prior to the arrival).

Telangana

Quarantine - Domestic Passengers: All asymptomatic passengers arriving at Telangana areexempted from quarantine. Those passengers who are found symptomatic shall be isolated and taken to medical facilities as per Health Protocol.

International Passengers: Those passengers who are found symptomatic shall be isolated and taken to medical facilities as per Health Protocol. The remaining passengers who are asymptomatic shall be sent in paid institutional quarantine for a period of seven days followed by seven days of home isolation.

Passengers may be exempted from the above requirement of institutional quarantine on the following grounds: Those passengers who have compelling reasons / cases of human distress such as pregnancy, death in family, serious illness and parent (s) with children of the age of 10 years or below may be permitted for 14 days of home quarantine.

Those passengers who produce negative RT-PCR report on arrival with the test conducted within 72 hours prior to departure, such passengers shall be required to undertake 14 days of home quarantine.

Passengers travelling for business reasons and having negative RT-PCR test conducted within 72 hours prior to departure shall be exempted from the requirement of home/institutional quarantine. However, the passengers should return within 4 days of arrival as evidenced by confirmed returned tickets.

Government reserves the right to test any passenger who has submitted negative RTPCR test results at random with Rapid Antigen Test. Those who are found positive shall be immediately isolated and taken to medical facilities as per Health Protocol.

Passenger obligation: Passengers are expected to certify the status of their health through the Aarogya Setu app or a Self-Declaration Form.

Health Screening: Thermal screening shall be done for all passengers.

Tripura

Passenger obligation -Passenger going to Bangladesh can do so via Akhaura check-post.

All passengers must download Aarogya Setu App.

Domestic Passengers:

Thermal screening shall be done for all passengers. All passengers whose samples are collected on random basis upon arrival shall be allowed to go home with an advice to self-monitor their health for 14 days. FREE Covid testing facility set up outside Terminal building of Airport. Mandatory home quarantine had been done away with for all general public coming to the State.

In case of any symptoms, they must inform the District Surveillance oficer or State Control room number-0381-2412424.

For International Passengers: All passengers with foreign travel history in last 28 days shall be taken to nearby sample collection center and shall be kept in Institutional Quarantine till the test results are available.

Uttarakhand

Domestic- Quarantine

All asymptomatic persons travelling outside the state from Uttarakhand for a maximum duration of 5 days shall on return be exempted from being quarantined. However, incase of outbound travel for more than 5 days, such person shall have to undergo home quarantine for 10 days and shall also monitor her / his health condition closely.

All asymptomatic inbound persons shall be exempted from home quarantine if they have undergone RT-PCR / True NAT / CBNAAT / Antigen test with negative report on return not earlier than 72 hours before arrival to Uttarakhand.

If they are coming for longer duration , then they will be placed in home quarantine or establishment quarantine (incase of army and paramilitary forces etc) for 10 days for Self Monitoring their health.

Passenger obligation

All passengers travelling to Uttarakhand need to register on state website. Web link http://smartcitydehradun.uk.gov.in. All passengers must download Aarogya Setu App.

Uttar Pradesh

Domestic - Home Quarantine:

1. Incase the passengers travels to another state for a period upto 5 days, then incase of the asymptomatic condition on return, the person does not need to be quarantined.

2. Incase of symptomatic condition on return, the person need to get tested for COVID-19 immediately while being home quarantined.

3. Incase of travel to another state for a period more than 5 days, person has to stay in 14 days of Home Quarantine on return.

International passengers: 07 days of Institutional Quarantine followed by 07 days of Home Quarantine. Incase the passenger does not have suitable facility for home quarantine, he will have to be in Institutional Quarantine for 14 days.

Exception of Institutional Quarantine for International Passengers.

1. In the event of pregnancy, death in family, serious illness or being parent of children having age less than 10 years, passenger shall be exempted from 07 days of Institutional Quarantine. However, he shall be Home Quarantined for a period of 14 days.

2. For seeking exemption in the above cases, the passenger has to apply on the website www.newdelhiairport.in minimum 72 hrs prior to the date of Journey. The decision with regards to the exemption request shall be intimated by the government on the online portal & be treated as final.

3. Passengers who have undergone RT-PCR test & tested NEGATIVE 72 hrs prior to the date of journey shall be eligible to seek exemption from 07 days Institutional Quarantine. The passenger may either apply for exemption on the online portal www.newdelhiairport.in or produce the valid test report on arrival in India.

Exception to Quarantine for Domestic passengers:

Passengers exiting Uttar Pradesh within 7 days of arrival shall be exempted from mandatory quarantine subject to validation of return / onward travel.

Passenger obligation - For Domestic Travel

Passenger will need to register on state website before they exit the arrival hall using below web link or phone number Web Link : https://reg.upcovid.in or call 1800-180-5145

Passengers exiting Uttar Pradesh within 7 days of arrival shall be exempted from mandatory quarantine subject to validation of return/onward travel. Passengers are expected to certify the status of their health through the Aarogya Setu app or a Self Declaration Form.

For International Travel

All passengers will need to fill the self-declaration form on the online portal

(www.newdelhiairport.in) minimum 72 hrs prior to the date of journey

West Bengal

Domestic - Health screening shall be done for all the passengers. Asymptomatic passengers will be permitted to go with the advice that they shall self monitor their health for 14 days. In case they develop any symptoms, they shall inform the local medical officer or state call centre 1800 313 444 222/ 033-23412600, 2357 3636/1083/1085 for medical interventions.

Samples will be collected for COVID test from all symptomatic passengers. They will be taken to the nearest health facility for sample collection and health condition assessment.

Those with moderate or severe symptoms will be admitted to the dedicated Covid health facility and managed accordingly. Those having mild symptoms, will be asked to go for home / institutional isolation. Further medical interventions will be taken as per the test result.

Passenger obligation

All passengers must download Aarogya Setu App; All passengers must fill up and submit the declaration form using Sandhane App developed by H&FW Department West Bengal.

App can be downloaded through this link- http://74.50.58.66/systems/Sandhane/1.2/Sandhane_Gen.apk

International - International passengers arriving at Kolkata Airport may please check the guidelines as specified by the State Govt. of West Bengal. Only passengers who are tested COVID-19 negative (RT-PCR test) can take the fight.

Test reports and undertakings in the prescribed format against each passenger will have to be uploaded in the portal www.newdelhiairport.in at least 24 hours prior to departure to the departure flight.

The aforesaid test should have been conducted within 72 hours prior to departure of the fight. Only passengers carrying authentic and original test report within the stipulation as mentioned above/approval letter of the State Govt authority from the portal are allowed boarding.

On arrival, test reports and the approval issued through the portal against each passenger will be verified. Passengers having the negative test report shall undergo home quarantine for 14 days. For passengers coming via direct flight from London to Kolkata:

RT-PCR -ve report is no longer mandatory. Facility for swab collection by the designated lab is being provided at Kolkata Airport. The passenger has to wait for 6-8 hours in the designated waiting hall at the airport till report arrives. If the test report is positive pax will be Quarantined as per state protocols & if negative they will be sent for 14 days Home Quarantine. The cost of test is Rs 1500.

Domestic

Health screening shall be done for all the passengers. Asymptomatic passengers will be permitted to go with the advice that they shall self monitor their health for 14 days. In case they develop any symptoms, they shall inform the local medical officer or state call centre 1800 313 444 222/ 033-23412600, 2357 3636/1083/1085 for medical interventions.

Samples will be collected for COVID test from all symptomatic passengers. They will be taken to the nearest health facility for sample collection and health condition assessment. Those with moderate or severe symptoms, will be admitted to the dedicated Covid health facility and managed accordingly. Those having mild symptoms, will be asked to go for home / institutional isolation.

Further medical interventions will be taken as per the test result.

Passenger obligation

All passengers must download Aarogya Setu App. All passengers must fill up and submit the declaration form using Sandhane App developed by H&FW Department West Bengal.

App can be downloaded through this link - http://74.50.58.66/systems/Sandhane/1.2/Sandhane_Gen.apk

International:

International passengers arriving at Kolkata Airport may please check the guidelines as specified by the State Govt. of West Bengal:

Only passengers who are tested COVID-19 negative (RT-PCR test) can take the fight. Test reports and undertakings in the prescribed format against each passenger will have to be uploaded in the portal www.newdelhiairport.in at least 24 hours prior to departure to the departure flight.

The aforesaid test should have been conducted within 72 hours prior to departure of the fight. Only passengers carrying authentic and original test report within the stipulation as mentioned above/approval letter of the State Govt authority from the portal are allowed boarding.

On arrival, test reports and the approval issued through the portal against each passenger will be verified. Passengers having the negative test report shall undergo home quarantine for 14 days. For passengers coming via direct flight from London to Kolkata:

RT-PCR -ve report is no longer mandatory. Facility for swab collection by designated lab is being provided at Kolkata Airport. Passenger has to wait for 6-8 hours in designated waiting hall at airport till report arrives. If test report is positive pax will be Quarantined as per state protocols & if negative they will be sent for 14 days Home Quarantine. The cost of test is Rs 1500.

