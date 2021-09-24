हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19 vaccine

States, UTs provided with over 81 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses so far: Govt

The government of India has provided Covid vaccines free of cost to states and UTs.

States, UTs provided with over 81 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses so far: Govt
Image credits: Zeenews

New Delhi: More than 81.39 crore Covid vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories so far, while 85,92,550 doses are in the pipeline, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

Over 4.23 crore balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with the states and Union Territories for inoculation, it said.

The Union government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of Covid vaccination throughout the country, the ministry said in a statement.

The inoculation drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and Union Territories for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, it added.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the states and Union Territories by providing them Covid vaccines free of cost, the statement said.

Under the universalization of the Covid vaccination drive, the Union government procures and supplies free of cost 75 percent of the vaccines being produced by vaccine manufacturers in the country to the states and Union Territories.

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19 vaccineCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

ICMR drops use of Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine drugs for COVID-19 treatment

Must Watch

PT5M18S

Biden should pay attention to the concerns of farmers while meeting PM Modi, Tweets Rakesh Tikait