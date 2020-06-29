Statistics Day 2020: Know about Father of Indian statistics Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis

India marks June 29 as National Statistics Day every year to honour the Father of Indian statistics Prof. Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis. This year marks the 127th birth anniversary of Professor Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis who was a famous scientist and statistician and has played an important role in establishing the National Statistical System.

The day is is observed to popularize the use of statistics in everyday life and sensitise the public as to how statistics help in shaping and framing policies.

Professor Prasanta was born in West Bengal on June 29, in the year 1893. He did his education from Brahmo Boys School in then Calcutta after which he joined the Presidency College.

The great statistician is the founder of Indian Statistical Institute and he was also one of the members of the first Planning Commission of India.

He being the pioneer of statistical science in India, Prof. Prasanta Chandra open wide pastures of new knowledge for the advancement of science and society and thereby got the title of 'Father of Indian statistics'.

Prof. Prasanta died on June 28, 1972, at the age of 78.