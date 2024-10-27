‘Statues Collapse After Ribbon-Cutting...’: Rahul Gandhi Reacts On Bandra Station Stampede

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday called the Bandra railway station stampede a stark example of "India's crumbling infrastructure." The former Congress chief went on to say that ‘it raises serious concerns.’

In a post on social media platform ‘X’, he wrote, "When lives are lost, and bridges, platforms, or statues collapse after ribbon-cutting ceremonies due to poor maintenance and neglect of public property, it raises serious concerns."

Rahul Gandhi remarked that ‘inaugurations and publicity’ only hold significance when they are supported by a foundation genuinely aimed at serving the public.

Recalling the ‘Balasore train tragedy’, Rahul slammed the BJP-led government for handling the incident poorly. "The Balasore train accident in June last year claimed 300 lives, yet instead of compensating the victims, the BJP government has embroiled them in lengthy legal battles,” He added.

“Just think--when even the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj collapsed within just nine months, it clearly indicates that the intent was merely publicity, with no respect for Shivaji Maharaj or concern for public safety," Rahul asserted.

उद्घाटन और प्रचार तभी अच्छे हैं जब उनके पीछे ऐसी बुनियाद हो जो जनता की सेवा के लिए असल में काम करे। जब सार्वजनिक संपत्ति के रख-रखाव के अभाव और उपेक्षा के कारण लोगों की जान जाने लगे और पुल, प्लेटफार्म या मूर्तियां रिबन काटने के साथ ही गिरने लगें, तो यह गंभीर चिंता का विषय है।



हाल… pic.twitter.com/CTrotNFOvI — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 27, 2024

Gandhi stated that India is capable and competent, needing merely an "effective and transparent system" focused on public service and the development of a strong future for the nation.

The Congress leader noted, "Today, the nation needs world-class infrastructure that also addresses the local needs of the poor--facilitating business, easing travel, and ensuring safety.”

Bandra Railway Station Stampede

A stampede at Bandra railway station in Mumbai on Sunday left nine people injured as passengers rushed to board a Gorakhpur-bound train, according to civic and disaster control officials. However, the Western Railway reported that only two people were hurt in the incident.

With the Diwali and Chhath festivals approaching, many travelers flocked to Bandra Terminus to catch trains to their hometowns. The chaos erupted when passengers hurried to board the Bandra-Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express, which was arriving at platform number one.