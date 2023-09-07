NEW DELHI: In the wake of a huge "Bharat vs India" political row just ahead of the upcoming G20 Summit in New Delhi scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reported to have delivered a stern message to his Council of Ministers, instructing them not to comment on the issue event unless authorized. Sources quoted the PM as telling his ministers ''not to comment'' on the controversial topic. This was also possibly the first time that PM Modi is believed to have discussed the subject with his ministers.

During a recent Council of Ministers meeting, Prime Minister Modi emphasized that only authorized individuals should represent the government at the G20 Summit. Additionally, specific instructions were issued regarding transportation to the dinner scheduled for September 9.

Transport Protocols For Chief Ministers

In line with these directives, Chief Ministers invited to the dinner will also adhere to strict transportation protocols, arriving at the Parliament House complex in their own vehicles before boarding buses to the event venue. Ministers and Chief Ministers are expected to arrive at the Parliament House complex for dinner by 5:50 pm, with plans to reach the venue by 6:30 pm.

Bharat vs India Row

PM Modi's directives come amidst a growing controversy surrounding the replacement of "President of India" with "Bharat" on official invitations for the G20 Summit dinner. While the ruling party supports this change, the opposition is critical.

Mixed Reactions & Political Response

Prominent political figures have voiced their opinions on the "Bharat" vs. "India" debate. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed pride in the change, while AAP MP Raghav Chadha suggested the opposition alliance could consider rebranding. Congress leader Sandeep Dixit emphasized that names are not paramount, and the BJP should focus on core issues. Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi highlighted that the name "Bharat" is rooted in history and cited references from ancient texts. Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi claimed that the BJP is anxious about the popularity of the INDIA alliance.

BJP's Response To Row

BJP leader Sushil Modi defended the use of "Bharat" and pointed out that both "India" and "Bharat" are mentioned in the Constitution. Opposition leaders raised concerns about the change, speculating about potential implications for the country's name.

Upcoming G20 Summit

The controversy over "Bharat" vs. "India" has raised speculation about the government's intentions, including the possibility of a name change for the country. Meanwhile, India prepares to host the G20 Summit in New Delhi, with world leaders set to attend at the Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre.