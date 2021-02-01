'Stay away from Modi', BJP MLA from Noida gets death threat from Pakistan

GREATER NOIDA: A BJP MLA from Greater Noida, Tejpal Nagar received threat message on her WhatsApp number that threatened to kill him and his entire family. The sender of the message issued a death threat to the MLA for his connection with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said the report.
The report added that the threat messages were sent from Pakistan.
The BJP lawmaker's family, which stays in Greater Noida's Dadri, approached the police and registered a complaint at Dadri police station in Greater Noida.
Based on the complaint, the Dadri police has registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter.