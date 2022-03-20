Stealth Omicron triggers fourth wave fears: Watch out for these symptoms

New Delhi: While India is experiencing a lighter period with Covid-19 cases on the decline, China and South Korea are currently reeling with the worst Covid outbreak after Wuhan. The rise in these cases can largely be attributed to the ‘stealth Omicron’ variant, a sub-lineage for the Omicron variant.

Indian health experts have too asked people to remain cautious and responsible amid fear of a fourth wave if the ‘stealth Omicron variant arrives in the country.

Here are is all you need to know about the stealth Omicron and its symptoms.

What is stealth Omicron?

Stealth Omicron is a sub-variant of the highly transmissible Omicron, which was behind the third wave of Covid-19 in India. The variant is scientifically denoted as BA.2 Omicron variant.

According to preliminary calculations by Denmark’s Statens Serum Institut (SSI), the ‘Stealth Omicron’ could be 1.5 times more infectious than its predecessor.

Symptoms of stealth Omicron variant

According to WHO, stealth Omicron, just like its father lineage impacts the upper respiratory system of a human body, which leads to more flu-like symptoms and not loss of smell, taste and breathing issues.

The other symptoms appear in two to three days after catching the virus.

Fever

Extreme fatigue

Coughing

Sore throat

Sore head

Muscular fatigue

Elevated heart rate

How is stealth Omicron different from Omicron?

As per experts, the ‘Stealth Omicron’ variant is tougher to be detected in a PCR test. This is because the new variant misses key mutations in spike protein, which are generally necessary for rapid PCR tests to identify the infection.

Live TV