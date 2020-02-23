Stone pelting between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters in Delhi's Jafrabad

Stone pelting started between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters in Delhi's Jafrabad on Sunday (February 23). Earlier on Sunday, hundreds of women blocked a road in Jafrabad and vowed not to end the protest till the Centre revokes the CAA and the National Register of Citizens.

The sit-in forced Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to block the entry and exit gates of Jaffrabad Metro station on Sunday morning after more than 500 protesters blocked the road below the Metro line and vowed not to end the agitation till the BJP-led government at the Centre revokes the CAA and the National Register of Citizens.

The stone pelting started after a group of CAA supporters reached near the protest site and started raising slogans in favour of the CAA. It is still unclear that which side started pelting stones first but the situation turned ugly within no time as both sides started pelting at each other.

Live TV

The entry and exit gates of Maujpur and Babarpur metro stations have been closed due to the violence.

Some people have been reportedly injured in the stone-pelting and police and paramilitary forces have been deployed in the area to monitor the situation.

Alok Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Eastern Range) said the situation is under control now but people from both sides are on the streets. He added that police officials are in touch with local leaders in order to restore normalcy in the area.