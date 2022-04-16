As per reports, stone pelting in Shobha Yatra on Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday in Delhi’s Jehangir Puri has created tensions in the area. A heavy police force has been deployed in the region.

The miscreants pelted stones and vandalised several vehicles. They also indulged in arson. About half a dozen policemen were injured in the incident.

The police is trying to identify the miscreants. For this, footage of CCTV cameras installed nearby and videos made by people from mobile phones are being investigated. Top police officers are also camping on the spot.

The incident took place near Kushal Cinema. Policemen injured in stone pelting have been admitted to the hospital.

Live TV