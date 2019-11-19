Stone pelting in Jammu and Kashmir declined since scrapping of Article 370: MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday asserted that stone-pelting in Jammu and Kashmir has declined since the scrapping of Article 370. The MHA was replying to a query by MP Kanak Mal Katara in Parliament.

"Since August 5, 2019, to November 15 2019, 765 persons have been arrested in 190 cases registered relating to stone-pelting. From January 1, 2019, to August 4 2019, 361 number of such cases were registered," said the MHA.

The Government has initiated multipronged policies to check the stone-pelting menace and has succeeded in curbing it to the extent that a large number of trouble makers, instigators, mob mobilizes have been identified and various preventive measures have been taken against them which include detention under PSA and preventive arrests, added the MHA.

It added that investigation has revealed that various separatist organisations and activists which are part of Hurriyat have been behind the incidents of stone-pelting in Kashmir valley. NIA has charge-sheeted 18 persons in the terror funding cases so far, said the MHA.