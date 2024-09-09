Stones Pelted At Ganesh Pandal In Surat; 27 Detained Amid Communal Tensions

Tensions flared in Surat's Sayedpura area following an incident where stones were thrown at a Ganesh pandal, leading to communal unrest. The local police detained 27 individuals involved in the disturbance, including six minors.

In the early hours of Monday, minors reportedly threw stones at a Ganesh pandal in Sayedpura, sparking outrage among the local community. Following the incident, a large crowd gathered, demanding swift action against the perpetrators. Police had to resort to lathi charges and tear gas to control the agitated crowd.

Gujarat Home Minister and Local Leaders' Intervention

To help ease the growing tensions, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, along with local BJP MLA Kanti Balar, visited the affected area around 2:30 am. They met with the local community and urged for calm. Sanghavi assured the public that strict action would be taken against the culprits.

In a post on social media, Sanghavi updated the public on the situation: “As promised, we have arrested the stone-pelters before sunrise. Our teams have worked through the night, and more arrests are expected as we continue to review surveillance footage.”

Police Response and Arrests

Surat Police Commissioner Anupam Gehlot provided details on the situation, confirming that immediate steps were taken to detain the minors involved in the stone-pelting. "Police were deployed right away to manage the situation. We carried out lathi charges and used tear gas where necessary," he said, adding that approximately 1,000 police personnel have been stationed in the area to maintain peace. A total of 27 people, including those believed to have incited the stone-throwing, have been arrested.