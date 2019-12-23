Stop all ads against NRC, CAA, Calcutta High Court orders West Bengal govt

New Delhi: In a major setback for West Bengal government, the Calcutta High Court on Monday (December 23) directed the West Bengal government to stop all ads, backed by the state government, that says that National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Act will not be implemented in the state.

The court ordered that the ban would be imposed on the ads until the next order.

According to reports, the government had given advertisements in news channels wherein Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself was seen saying that people of Bengal should not worry as the state will not implement NRC and Citizenship Amendment Act.