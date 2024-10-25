'Stop This...’: Farooq Abdullah’s Warning To Pakistan After J&K Attacks

New Delhi: National Conference President Farooq Abdullah has publicly accused Pakistan of orchestrating terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and urged the neighboring nation to halt its aggressive actions. In a strongly worded statement, Farooq stated that Islamabad should ‘put an end’ to its constant attacks and "find a way to be friends... otherwise issues will arise".

The statement came after a troubling surge in terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, including a deadly strike late Thursday night on an Army vehicle in Baramulla that killed four people including two soldiers and two civilians. Just three days before, gunmen shot and killed six construction workers and a doctor in Ganderbal.

While talking to media in Baramulla, the NC chief said, "These terror attacks will persist in the state until we find a viable solution... we all know where they stem from. For 30 years, I have watched innocent people lose their lives. Why is Pakistan engaging in this, jeopardizing its own future, especially when it’s clear we will never be part of Pakistan?”

Baramulla, J&K: JKNC President Farooq Abdullah reacts to the recent terror attack, says, "I have been witnessing this since 1984. This terrorism has not stopped. Many of our colleagues were martyred, but it still continues every year. This means it has not stopped, and you know… pic.twitter.com/isPorL3eCf — IANS (@ians_india) October 25, 2024

He stated that Islamabad is mistaken in believing these attacks will bring Kashmir under its control. "I have been witnessing this since 1984. This terrorism has not stopped. Many of our colleagues were martyred, but it still continues every year," he remarked, adding that the violence persists due to known sources. "They mistakenly think that this will help them unite Kashmir with Pakistan," he said.

In conversation with news agency ANI, Farooq remarked, “We are not going to be part of Pakistan, so why are they doing this - to disrupt our future? They should look towards their country and the issues out there."

Earlier today, security forces resumed search operations in Baramulla following last night's clash between the Indian Army and terrorists. The attack on a military vehicle in Baramulla resulted in the deaths of two Indian Army soldiers and two civilian porters, according to Army officials. One soldier and one porter were injured and are currently receiving medical treatment.