Story Of IPS Sanjukta Parashar: The Fearless Encounter Specialist Lady-Cop, Who Led 16 Big Ops

Meet Sanjukta Parashar, an IPS officer from Assam, whose name strikes fear in the hearts of terrorists. Renowned for leading 16 major operations, she has become a symbol of bravery and dedication. Let's explore the remarkable story of this encounter specialist and her unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and justice.

From Assam to Delhi: A Journey of Education

Born and raised in Assam, Sanjukta Parashar completed her schooling in her home state. She pursued her graduation in Political Science from Indraprastha College, Delhi, and later obtained a postgraduate degree in International Relations from Jawaharlal Nehru University. She further went on to earn an MPhil and a PhD in US Foreign Policy.

IPS Officer: The Call of Duty

Securing the 85th rank in the All India Civil Services Examination, Sanjukta Parashar joined the prestigious Indian Police Service in 2006. Choosing the Meghalaya-Assam cadre, she embarked on a career dedicated to maintaining law and order.

Facing Challenges Head-On

During her initial posting as an Assistant Commandant in Makum, Assam, Parashar swiftly gained recognition for her fearlessness. She was later tasked with controlling the violence between Bodos and Bangladeshis in Udalgiri.

Leading from the Front

As the Superintendent of Police in Sonitpur district, Parashar led a team of CRPF jawans, fearlessly engaging Bodo militants. Viral photos of her brandishing an AK-47 rifle alongside her team showcased her indomitable spirit and leadership.

A Nightmare for Terrorists

Sanjukta Parashar's reputation as a formidable officer grew with each successful operation. She eliminated 16 militants in just 15 months, arrested 64 others, and recovered a significant cache of arms and ammunition. Her name became synonymous with terror for the militants in Assam.

A Humanitarian at Heart

Despite her relentless pursuit of criminals, Sanjukta Parashar finds time to engage in philanthropic work. She actively assists people in relief camps, embodying compassion and love for humanity.

The Unwavering Spirit

Despite receiving death threats from militant organizations, Parashar remains undeterred. Her unwavering dedication to the cause of justice and her fearlessness make her an inspiration to all.

A Police Officer with a Heart

Sanjukta Parashar emphasizes that she is humble and compassionate, and it is only the criminals who should fear her. Her commitment to maintaining law and order is driven by her love for society and her unwavering belief in justice.

Conclusion:

IPS Officer Sanjukta Parashar's journey exemplifies courage, resilience, and unwavering dedication to duty. As an encounter specialist, she has fearlessly confronted anti-social elements, making a lasting impact on the security landscape of Assam. Her selfless service and commitment to justice make her an inspiring figure for generations to come.